Elon Musk predicts chips will be implanted in human brains during 2022

Immortality has been on the minds of mankind since even before those in ancient Egypt and China buried their dead royals with food for the afterlife, statues representing servants and weaponry for protection.

Perhaps coming in a distant second to that fantasy could be the preservation of the human mind through the technology of computers.

But even if that ever is a possibility, an analysis published at Interesting Engineering suggests the human brain's 86 billion neurons and the "more than 125 trillion synapses just in the cerebral cortex alone" would require better tech than what exists now.

For instance, it estimates that the memory storage required to hold the information contained in a human brain would "be around 2.56 petabytes (2,500 TB)."

Further, "a computer with the same memory and processing power as the human brain would require around 1 gigawatt of power, or 'basically a whole nuclear power station to run one computer that does what our 'computer' does with 20 watts…'"

But Elon Musk is hoping his Neuralink company, over the next year, can take the first steps in that direction.

The Jerusalem Post reports he believes his company will be able to start implanting chips in humans during 2022.

In an interview, Musk explained his goal focuses on restoring body movement to quadriplegics.

"I think we have a chance with Neuralink to restore full-body functionality to someone who has a spinal cord injury," he explained.

He said he believes there is "a chance, and I emphasize a chance," to accomplish that goal.

"I don't want to raise hopes unreasonably, but I'm increasingly convinced that this could be done," he explained.

His company earlier this year released a video of a monkey implanted with a chip that "was seen playing a video game telepathically."

Business Insider reported Musk's "brain-interface technology company" has a goal of implanting chips in people "to simultaneously record and stimulate brain activity. It's intended to have medical applications, such as treating serious spinal-cord injuries and neurological disorders."

He said, in the interview, "Neuralink's working well in monkeys, and we're actually doing just a lot of testing and just confirming that it's very safe and reliable, and the Neuralink device can be removed safely."

He said the goal is to be implanting in humans in 2022, "pending FDA approval."

However, he previously has made such statements about hoping to start that process in 2020 and 2021.

