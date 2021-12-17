Email expert Hillary Clinton says Mark Meadows' communications matter

Well-known email expert Hillary Clinton, recently reported as positioning herself as a possible Democrat nominee for president in 2024 given the evidence of an abrupt mental decline on the part of Joe Biden, has taken to social media to complain that emails by Mark Meadows, former chief of staff for President Trump, on a private account "matter."

It was MSNBC that raised the issue of Meadows' emails, complaining, "If Hillary Clinton's email protocols were a major national story for over a year, Mark Meadows' use of private email accounts matters, too…"

Clinton put in her opinion, with, "Especially since his emails were about plotting a coup d'etat, while ours were about gefilte fish."

Especially since his emails were about plotting a coup d'etat, while ours were about gefilte fish. https://t.co/XLYENxoCbn — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 16, 2021

A Twitchy commentary noted, "This was inevitable, but, Hillary Clinton has decided it would be a good idea to weigh in on the use of private emails b Mark Meadows and others."

It continued, "She still doesn't get it, does she? She had a private server without the necessary security precautions that was set up to circumvent transparency laws. It was never just about 'gefilte fish' or yoga or whatever other BS thing she wants it to be about."

Commentator David Harsanyi also sounded off, with, "You set up an illegal server to circumvent transparency and then tried to illegally destroy your emails. Anyone else would have been charged."

You set up an illegal server to circumvent transparency and then tried to illegally destroy your emails. Anyone else would have been charged. https://t.co/4KIi8P4sgN — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 16, 2021

She is going to run in 2024 isn't she? God, let it be true. Nothing would bring me more joy than seeing Trump beat her again LOL https://t.co/uPVXkuVCXW — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) December 16, 2021

Clinton's claim of a "coup de'etat" plot is suspect, too, as while Democrats repeatedly have claimed the January 6 events at the Capitol were an "insurrection," those specific charges have been notable by their absence from cases regarding that day.

The background is that Clinton's 2016 campaign was muddied by revelations about her use of a private server for government emails.

She was found to have over 100 emails on her unsecure server with classified information, including 65 marked "secret" and 22 "top secret." Nearly another 2,100 emails were retroactively designed confidential by the State Department.

This erupted as she was running for president. And critics accused her of violating federal law regarding the unauthorized removal and retention of classified materials.

At the time FBI Director James Comey said an investigation found Clinton "extremely careless" but recommended no charges. Then just days before the election, he announced the investigation was reopened because of additional emails discovered, then he quickly shut it down again.

At the time, evidence has shown, Barack Obama was briefed on a strategy from Clinton's campaign to falsely link candidate Donald Trump to Russia in order to divert the public's attention away from her email scandal.

That was done, apparently with the help of the Obama administration, through the fake Steele dossier and the resulting investigations and claims that lasted for years.

WND reported this week that Clinton has been making comments and entering the public discourse in what appears to be an effort to position herself for 2024.

That included the recent video of her reading a five-year-old victory speech she planned to deliver in 2016, but didn't because she lost to Trump.

She read part of the speech during an interview that was to promote her videos, which she plans to sell online.

Hillary Clinton gets emotional as she reads her “would have been” 2016 victory speech pic.twitter.com/ClAHdVsyoD — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 8, 2021

She explained how the speech included that she would be the first woman president.

In the excerpt about the speech, she references her mother, who died several years ago, "I dream of going up to her, and sitting down next to her, taking her in my arms, and saying, 'Look at me, listen to me, you will survive, you will have a good family of your own, and three children, and as hard as it might be to imagine, your daughter will grow up and become the president of the United States.'"

Columnist Robert Spencer at PJMedia raised the question about why was the speech being promoted, and her interest in the 2024 race was suddenly appearing.

Spencer explained, "Considering the fact that Hillary is one of the most artificial and calculating human beings on the planet, the question must be asked: Why now? Hillary has had over four years to release this speech, of which she is clearly proud. What is different about the situation today that led her to inflict this speech on an unwitting world?"

He noted, "Former Trump adviser and current Gettr CEO Jason Miller has an answer: Hillary is positioning herself to become the Democrats' presidential nominee in 2024."

Spencer wrote, "By the time the 2024 election rolls around, Hillary will be 77, but Joe Biden, if he is still with us as much as he is now, will be nearly 82, and Kamala Harris will still be as obviously unfit to be president of the United States as she is now, even if by then she has served some time (heaven help us) in the Oval Office. The Democrat bench, as Stacey Lennox recently detailed, is even weaker. So why not Hillary? After all, she maintains that she won the election in 2016 in the first place; she clearly believes that she can defeat Trump (if he is indeed the Republican nominee, and again, in her view) in 2024."

The column pointed out the weakness of the Democrat Party.

"A new poll has a humiliatingly low 22% of Americans and 37% of Democrats wanting Biden to run again in 2024; meanwhile, only 12% (and 16% of Democrats) want Kamala Harris to be the Democrats’ standard-bearer in the next presidential election. And who comes after that? Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who enjoyed a long unannounced vacation as the supply chain crisis spiraled out of control? Gavin Newsom, the authoritarian governor of the California SSR? Stacey Abrams, who worked against the people of her own state for the sake of woke posturing against Georgia’s voter integrity law?"

Spencer noted Miller's conclusion that the recent video of her victory speech was "all about gaming 2024."

Spencer added, "As my PJ Media colleague Chris Queen noted, Hillary 'might be the least self-aware person in history.' She was never held accountable for her misuse of classified information on her email server or for her mismanagement and coverup of the Benghazi jihad attack in which four Americans were killed. Yet she recently had the audacity to proclaim: 'We have to hold people accountable for their actions, particularly when those actions threaten our way of life, our rule of law, our future as a democracy.'"

He warned, "It may be that at this point, the woman and the moment have met. As Biden and Harris continue to make a hash of things, the Democrats may ultimately conclude that Hillary is their best choice for 2024. One thing seems certain: Hillary Clinton’s all-encompassing ambition will ensure that she can never be completely counted out for a presidential run as long as she is still drawing breath."

