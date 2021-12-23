Famous singer pushes back on 'Queen of Christmas' label

(CBN) – Singer Mariah Carey is known for chart-topping, top-40 hits, and popular Christmas songs, but the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer is renouncing the “Queen of Christmas” holiday title many have bestowed upon her.

Carey told the “Zoe Ball Breakfast Show” on the BBC this week that she didn’t create the title and that she believes it belongs to Mary, Jesus’ mother.

“I’m someone that loves Christmas, that happened to be blessed to write All I Want For Christmas Is You. And a lot of other Christmas songs,” she said. “And let’s face it, you know, everybody’s faith is what it is. But to me, Mary is the Queen of Christmas.”

