Far-left House members push 4-day workweek

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – House liberals are lining up behind a proposal to shorten the U.S. workweek to four days, which could bring American workplace culture more closely in line with Europe’s.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus this week endorsed a measure that would shorten the official definition of a full workweek to 32 hours, triggering overtime pay for many workers who put in any additional hours.

“After a nearly two-year-long pandemic that forced millions of people to explore remote work options, it’s safe to say that we can’t – and shouldn’t – simply go back to normal, because normal wasn’t working,” Rep. Mark Takano, vice chairman of the CPC, said in a statement about the move.

