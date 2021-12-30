Where were the feminists when Kim Potter needed them?

"Growing up, I was told that a woman cannot pursue a man's job," a woman says in an FBI recruitment video. "But I want to prove them wrong. Now that I'm here one of my primary goals is to help in the FBI effort to recruit more diversity, more women."

For the last 30 years or more, under pressure from feminist groups, local police forces across the nation have been doing what the FBI is doing now: adjusting their standards to recruit more women. As the case of Brooklyn, Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter proved, however, feminists are quick to abandon the very women their propaganda has helped recruit.

In 2019, the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) issued its report on "Women in Policing," one theme of which was, "Moving toward parity must be part of an industry shift." The "shift" involved "not only improving the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement but also making a larger shift in culture."

Unfortunately for women in law enforcement, there has not been a corollary "shift" in criminal culture. If anything, male criminals show less respect toward women than they did a generation ago.

Nor has there been a noticeable shift in human biology. The average American female is 5 feet, 4 inches. The average American male is 5 feet, 9 inches. At 5 feet, 3 inches, former Brooklyn Heights police officer Kim Potter gave away 6 inches and roughly 50 pounds to the average perp.

Potter gave away 5 inches to Daunte Wright, the man she accidentally shot and killed. Only on TV do women officers subdue the male perps by force. In the real world, the only thing that protects the women are their wit and their weapons. Potter had the latter, but alas, not the former.

From appearances, the emotional makeup of women has not shifted along with the job expectations. It is possible that a male officer might have panicked the way Potter did when 20-year-old Wright resisted arrest, but it is highly improbable that he would have cried uncontrollably on the witness stand as Potter did.

"No research indicates that women lack the skills and abilities to perform the duties of a police officer," the NIJ report insists, but the "research" this report cites is as unreliable as government-funded research on COVID or climate change. Some results get rewarded with new grants. Some don't. Most researchers understand what is expected of them.

Yes, I know, there are many highly competent female officers. I know, too, that there are some essential roles only women can play on any police force. That said, we all know that no aspiring officer can become chief without accepting the lie that women can do anything men can do.

Not surprisingly, the NIJ report acknowledges that "the intersection of gender and race must be considered whenever discussing or exploring issues relevant to women in policing." The report, however, does not begin to explore the implications of this intersectionality for white females like Potter.

In theory, intersectionality means that marginalized groups share common oppressors and thus have common political interests. In the summer of 2020, one particular group showed it had more muscle to flex than all the others combined. Nowhere did this power differential manifest itself more brutally than in Hennepin County, Minnesota, the residence of both George Floyd and Daunte Wright.

The one thing that the Kim Potter case proved beyond any doubt is that in intersectional disputes, especially in matters of policing, race trumps gender every time, even when the perp, like Daunte Wright, is less than half black.

In a lengthy internet search, I could not find a single instance of a feminist group rallying to Potter's side, this despite the fact that, by NIJ standards, she was a model officer and that, by any standard, the shooting of Wright was an accident.

True, the feminist magazine Cosmopolitan did run an article about Potter, but not in her defense. Written by a black male, Frederick Joseph, the article coldly reminded white women of their subordinate place in the intersectional hierarchy.

"Oftentimes, there is a false narrative that white supremacy is upheld and perpetrated solely by white men," wrote the mindless Joseph. "Not only is this narrative false, but it is also a danger in trying to combat the white supremacy itself. The reality is that just because white women don't have the utmost power in white supremacy, it doesn't mean they have none."

Potter has less power than any woman in America. Because of her race, she is facing a likely sentence of six to eight-and-a-half years in prison. In the face of this outrage, feminists say nothing at all. After a century or more of bitching about male patriarchy, they accept their doormat role in the rainbow coalition without a whimper.

Jack Cashill's latest book, "Barack Obama's Promised Land: Deplorables Need Not Apply," is now on sale. See www.cashill.com for more information.

