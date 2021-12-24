Former NY Police Commissioner to release testimony to Jan. 6 commission

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has a long history of twisting facts to fit his political agenda.

And a lawyer for one of the officials ordered to testify before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's special partisan committee investigating the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol says he's not going to be taking chances that can happen again.

The lawyer for former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik has confirmed his client will publicize the documents he presents to the committee.

A report at Just the News explained Kerik's lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, wrote to the committee, "Given the recent incident of Rep. Adam Schiff's presentation of altered text message from Mr. Meadows, I want to avoid a similar situation of selected portions of documents being presented without context. It is therefore my intention to make the production available through a download link that can also be accessed by the public and members of the media."

Just the News explained Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., subpoenaed Kerik to be grilled about his work with former President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani following the 2020 election with a focus on Jan. 5 and 6.

"Kerik's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, wrote a letter to Thompson stating that his client intends to share documents he views as not privileged. Kerik previously requested a public hearing, rather than a private deposition. Thompson rejected the idea and threatened to subpoena Kerik 'in his personal capacity,'" the report said.

Further, the report said, Parlatore wrote, "Your committee is not expected to survive the mid-term elections."

Schiff previously manufactured a dialogue he claimed involved President Trump, as part of his promotion of the Democrats' agenda then to impeach and remove Trump, which ultimately failed.

The partisan committee already was facing difficulties.

WND has reported the many legal fights its members are facing.

Just within the past few days, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, broadcaster Alex Jones, and U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., all were in court against the committee.

They join a long list of others who already have sued, charging the committee is trying to abrogate the Constitution's First Amendment with its demands, and isn't even legitimate because it fails to meet the requirements of the authorizing resolution.

The committee, which is partisan because Pelosi refused to seat the GOP members selected by the minority party and instead recruited two anti-Trump GOP members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. Kinzinger of Illinois, has issued vast and broad demands for statements, evidence, phone records, testimony and much, much more.

But now the Gateway Pundit documents that retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn requested from a Florida court a restraining order against Pelosi and her committee.

While a judge denied that order, the request did explain, "General Flynn did not organize, speak at, or actively participate in any rallies or protests in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, and he of course did not participate in the attack on the Capitol that day. Ex. A, Declaration of Michael Flynn ('Flynn Decl.') ¶ 5. Nevertheless, the Select Committee—assuming the role of shadow prosecutor for the January 6 attack and working in parallel with the actual prosecutors at the Department of Justice—has diverted its attention from its important work to target General Flynn for a quasi-prosecution that is either aimless or transparently partisan."

He continued, "Despite not participating in any public events in Washington on January 6, Defendants have issued General Flynn a sweeping subpoena seeking twenty different categories of documents and a demand that General Flynn appear for a deposition in Washington, D.C. The subpoena demands records of General Flynn’s communications about the 2020 election, and seeks to identify the basis for his beliefs and the persons with whom he associated, in addition to contacts with government officials. It thus constitutes a frontal assault on his 1st Amendment rights to freedom of speech, association, and petition."

The Washington Examiner reported Perry is declining to appear before the commission, insisting Pelosi's faction isn't legitimate.

"I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives," he stated. "I decline this entity’s request and will continue to fight the failures of the radical Left who desperately seek distraction from their abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, and the horrendous crisis they created at our border."

(1/2) I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) December 21, 2021

(2//2) I decline this entity’s request and will continue to fight the failures of the radical Left who desperately seek distraction from their abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, and the horrendous crisis they created at our border. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) December 21, 2021

The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, had accused Perry of having "multiple text and other communications with President Trump's former Chief of Staff regarding" Jeffrey Clark, as well as various "communications with the White House," in demanding his testimony.

If the committee moves forward as it has with other individuals, issuing subpoenas and then referring for contempt charges if they don't comply, it would put the Democrats into the "new territory" of voting to hold a sitting member of Congress in contempt.

And GOP members already have confirmed they essentially are taking notes on what Democrats, now in the majority, do to Republicans, as the GOP widely is predicted to become the majority as early as the election 11 months from now.

It was Politico that reported broadcaster Alex Jones has sued the committee to block members of obtaining his telephone records and compelling him to testify.

The filing asserted his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, and refusing what he described as the committee's attempt to obtain his documents.

"With respect to his deposition subpoena, Jones has informed the Select Committee that he will assert his First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights to decline to produce the documents requested by the Select Committee, asserting that he engaged in constitutionally protected political and journalistic activity under the First Amendment, that the Fourth Amendment guarantees him a right of privacy in his papers, and that he is entitled to due process and the right to remain silent under the Fifth Amendment," the filing said.

Politico pointed out the committee already is facing "a flood" of litigation, including cases from John Eastman, a lawyer who has sued to protect his phone records. Also, Cleta Mitchell, a prominent conservative attorney who joined Trump's early January call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, sued to quash a subpoena from the committee.

WND had reported just this week on a new case against the committee from Ali Alexander, the national organizer of "Stop the Steal."

His charges include that the committee is illegitimate, because it never has complied with the resolution that created it, and its subpoenas are therefore irrelevant.

The case against Pelosi's "Select Committee" charges its members may not constitutionally "interrogate, threaten, intimidate, or chill the political beliefs of U.S. citizens."

The case was filed by lawyers Jonathan Moseley and Paul Kamenar, who is serving as Alexander's main attorney.

Moseley explained he was attorney of record, and that "Stop the Steal, LLC" was to encourage all responsible to address the concerns of millions of voters about how their votes were counted.

"'Stop the Steal' held many rallies and events in cities around the country over many months, without incident which were 100% peaceful. Stop the Steal never had any relationship whatsoever to any act of violence nor any goal of preventing the certification of the Electoral College vote," the statement from Moseley explained.

"The nation’s political class is gripped with a Salem Witch Trial like madness which is unable or unwilling to distinguish between approximately 50-250 people who were violent, and the exercise of free speech by hundreds of thousands of peaceful demonstrators," the statement said. "Hyper-ventilating articles confuse Ali Alexander as helping to organize the 100% peaceful and lawful demonstration at the Ellipse and Washington Monument because it 'preceded' some violence at the Capitol."

Earlier, WND had reported that the challenges to Pelosi's partisan committee included a lawsuit by a freelance photojournalist over a subpoena for all her records.

Just the News confirmed freelancer Amy Harris was suing the House committee over its "invasive and sweeping subpoena" of her telephone records.

Pelosi's investigators also are facing a lawsuit from Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, over the Democrats' demands for his telephone records. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been cited with a criminal complaint over his refusal to comply with committee demands, and already has demanded information about communications between the committee members and other evidence, to which he is entitled as a defendant.

Further, a lawsuit recently was filed seeking class action status on behalf of all of those people who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but didn't break any laws.

Former federal prosecutor and founder of Judicial Watch and FreedomWatchUSA Larry Klayman has announced the filing – in state court – of a lawsuit against FBI agents and their agency over their treatment of one of the participants in the legal part of the protest in Washington that day.

Klayman explained his case is on behalf of Jesus Rivera, "who had his constitutional rights to free speech, association, and other rights under the Florida Constitution allegedly violated by special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, at the alleged direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray."

