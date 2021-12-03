Frozen cauliflower recalled because of possible listeria contamination

(PENN LIVE) – Flagship Food Group of Eagle, Idaho, has voluntarily recalled some TJ Farms Select frozen cauliflower because it “has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.”

According to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, listeria is “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

