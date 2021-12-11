Get ready for the blessed overturning of Roe v. Wade

By PreBorn Americans United

Yes, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, argued Dec. 1 before the U.S. Supreme Court, is certainly a gift from God because it will overturn Roe v. Wade next year and finally end The Great American Abortion Holocaust. However, within that glorious gift are 84 pro-life and 54 pro-abortion briefs that present a golden opportunity to educate both sides, but especially the undecided and pro-abortion side, before the overturning of Roe causes their minds and hearts to slam shut with fear and anger.

Those 138 briefs are perfect for such an exposition because they discuss the many relevant aspects of this most important issue. How else will we, as a nation, "learn the lessons of history" and heal this divided land if not by honestly acknowledging the facts and confronting the arguments contained in those briefs criticizing and defending how and why the Roe Court authorized the killing of 63 million of our fellow innocent preborn Americans since 1973.

The following is a sampling of a few gems from some of the amicus briefs ("friend of the court") filed in the Dobbs case:

The amicus brief of "375 women injured by … late term abortions and abortion recovery leaders" documents that:

"'the studies submitted by the State are sufficiently reliable to support the truth of the proposition that the relative risk of suicide and suicide ideation is higher for women who abort their pregnancies compared to women who give birth or have not become pregnant [court citation omitted].'

"In addition, abortion increases the risk of depression, trauma, eating disorders and substance abuse, guilt, repressed grief, divorce and chronic relationship problems, unresolved trauma, repeat abortions, self-punishment, and child abuse of their other children [citation omitted]." (Page 27)

The reason women who "abort their pregnancies" are traumatized is because they know what that transparent euphemism attempts to hide: the reality that they are mothers who "killed their children."

An amicus brief by three Jewish pro-life organizations speaks to the Jewish reverence for life and about genocide, with the knowing authority of Jewish experience. Their brief details an amazing comparison of how the Nazis viewed Jews as compared to how preborn life is viewed today. For example, comparisons are made on pages 27 to 33 to German Jews and American preborn babies each being:

denied "personhood" by the laws of each government;

considered "subhuman" (untermenschen and, in Roe as "potential life");

considered "parasites";

dehumanized in order to become subjects of medical research;

and the brief compares Nazi abortion propaganda and practice to American abortion propaganda and practice.

After a shocking comparison of Nazi and American eugenic abortion practices, that brief states:

"Seen for what it really is, the abortion holocaust parallels and rises beyond crimes against humanity from which Jews have suffered dearly." (page 35)

The brief then describes the Nuremberg trials and clearly implies the need for such trials for The Great American Abortion Holocaust.

An amicus brief by "African American, Hispanic, Roman Catholic and Protestant Religious and Civil Rights Organizations and Leaders" details the racist and eugenics aspects of America's abortion law:

"… abortion has devastated communities of color. According to one peer-reviewed study, 'black women have been experiencing abortion at a rate nearly four times that of white women for more than 30 years.' [footnote omitted]." (pages 17-18)

"Planned Parenthood intentionally located 86 percent of its abortion facilities in or near minority neighborhoods in the 25 U.S. counties with the most abortions. [footnote omitted]." (Page 19)

The Roe Court actually invented two biological-nonsense terms ("potential life" and "viable outside the womb") to dodge the constitutionally relevant question about when life begins, stating, on page 159, that it was "not in a position to speculate as to the answer." An amicus brief by 70 biologists answers Roe, with evidence, that:

"The fertilization view is widely recognized – in the literature and by biologists – as the leading biological view on when a human's life begins." (Page 3)

An amicus by the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists states on page 2 that "abortion – removing the fetus with the intent of ending its life – is never medically necessary." (Emphasis in original.)

The amicus brief of Illinois Right to Life and Dr. Steve Jacobs states:

"If preborn humans are recognized as human beings, then the Court can and must hold that all are guaranteed protection as persons under the 14th Amendment. This step would render obsolete [Roe's] viability standard. Previable humans would then be protected under each state's homicide laws since the abortion procedure entails the killing of a human person." (Page 25)

With those and the other 77 excellent pro-life briefs, and with a 6-to-3 conservative Supreme Court that accepted the Dobbs case knowing Mississippi and others would ask it to overturn Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, we PreBorn Americans United believe that the Court will do that and, despite Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart's disappointing strategy before the justices, rule that preborn Americans are "persons" entitled to protection under the 14th Amendment from the moment of conception/fertilization. Then, our innocent lives will be protected in every state of the Union – yes, even in California and New York!

PreBorn Americans United want readers to understand why the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade next year using Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organizationand why we demand Nuremberg-style trials to bring to justice the pro-abortion leaders responsible for the slaughter of our 63 million innocent brothers and sisters (The Dobbs decision is due by June 2022).

