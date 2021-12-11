Ghoulish: California to fund abortion tourism post-Roe

The issue of abortion has again taken over the news because of the involvement of the Supreme Court. Will it, or won't it? What effect will its decision on the case before it (Dobbs) have on Roe v. Wade?

There are those who hope that it will mean the end of Roe and others who want nothing done to change the status quo.

It's estimated that since Roe was decided in 1972, some 63 million unborn babies have been killed by legal abortion in this country.

Think of it – 63 MILLION babies deliberately killed because someone, usually the mother, decided that the child should not be born alive. It doesn't matter the reason – whatever. Sex with the wrong or right person at the wrong time, financial issues, religious issues, or just a mistake.

Regardless, the child that resulted from that union of the man and woman had no value to them, so it was easily disposed of according to our law. Most people don't think about the reality of what happens in an abortion. Reality is hard to accept – but we must. It's part of what we have caused to happen to us as a people.

The case the high court is considering focuses on whether states can prohibit second trimester abortions. Legal precedent prohibits states from banning abortions before viability, usually around 22 weeks. At issue currently is the Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

Ever since Roe was approved, medical science has made much progress in learning how the child develops during pregnancy. Medically, there is no doubt that the preborn is a living human being – not just a mass of nondescript cells, as was so often said years ago. As a result, there is no doubt that an abortion kills that tiny human – regardless of how far along it is in the pregnancy. Some might call it "murder" – but "abortion" has a less awful sound.

The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine represents more than 30,000 doctors and other medical professionals. Its message is simple: Unborn babies are patients too, and they deserve the same rights and protections as every other human being. It says, "The science is clear that a distinct, living and whole human being comes into existence at the moment of conception, and an abortion ends the life of that human being."

Scientifically, that is the case, and yet, there are those who refuse to accept it. I listen a lot to talk radio, and it amazes me the variety of attitudes toward abortion on the part of the liberal hosts – male and female. It is more than tiresome to hear the female hosts rant on and on about the rights of women to "choose." For them, abortion means she can live the life she wants and not be burdened with a child.

I must admit, I think often about a former male talk host I worked with years ago who spoke about his suggestion for the best, easiest and cheapest birth control method: a dime!

The woman should put it (the dime) between her knees and keep it there.

Works every time!

Then there's the guy I listen to regularly now in San Francisco who spouts off knowingly as to how important abortion is for women. In fact, he declares that what is removed from her body in an abortion is not a human being.

He says that it's not human until after it is born and has a birth certificate! He asks, "Did you ever have a person without a birth certificate?"

As a matter of fact, yes, we have. Thousands of people have been born and not gotten a birth certificate – but this educated, literate individual spouts such nonsense and expects people to believe it. Unfortunately, too many do.

As if all this about abortion isn't enough, now we have the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, wanting to make California a "sanctuary state" for abortion.

It was announced this week that a group called the California Future of Abortion Council is preparing for the state to welcome thousands of women from across the country who want abortions if Roe is voided. It said that providers across the state are readying their facilities to handle the influx of abortion demand.

The governor supports the move and proudly told the Associated Press, "We'll be a sanctuary." Not only would the state provide abortions for women, it would also have California pay for their travel to the state, lodging, medical procedures and child care.

(I hope they said that last part with a straight face.)

A statewide report recommends California ramp up the capacity of its abortion providers. In addition, it suggests establishing scholarships for students who would be dedicated to providing abortions as well as increasing abortion training for medical students. Given California's $31 billion surplus, money at this point would not be a problem.

The pro-choice Guttmacher Institute surveys show that California could see an increase in women coming there for abortions, ranging from a 12% increase to a 3,000% increase! They say most of the increase would come from Arizona.

California clinics say they already show an increase since Texas passed its law outlawing abortions after six weeks.

Planned Parenthood is hiring more people and is expanding facilities in other states. It's reported they are also beefing up security in order to protect the facility, the staff and the patients.

So hang on! When that Court decision comes in, it could be explosive for the whole country.

