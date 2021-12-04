How good is God – if you're just obedient?

Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.

– John 5:24

And shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love me, and keep my commandments.

– Exodus 20:6

What does God, the One True Holy God, the Creator of all things, expect of us?

Not perfection, just obedience.

His Commandments are not grievous. They're good for us. They are the way of life, instead of death. This is the way it's always been. He gives us atonement when we sin – which we do in the flesh. He expects repentance. He loves us when we turn away from transgression of His Laws, which define right and wrong – Laws that include many common-sense things and other commands that are uniquely important to Him.

That's why He is our Lord and Savior, the God of gods – merciful, with lovingkindness.

Don't forget it!

For acknowledging this and serving him and for praising His Holy name and keeping the Commandments that are good for us, He grants us eternal life in His Kingdom forever.

It's a great deal! You'll never get an offer like this in your life!

Unfortunately, He's aware of the fact that most people will not accept it. So He calls the elect His remnant – many are called, but few heed that call.

Most people just prefer to live out their lives disregarding God, or serving false gods.

They will die never knowing the exquisite pleasures of God, or worse yet, suffer torment for a time in hell. Either way, you die, left out for eternity.

One the other hand, He's told us over and over again, pleaded with us, to follower His path. Nothing compares with it – and it's forever.

Eternity with God is better than the Garden of Eden – before the fall. Can you imagine?

How do I know? Because the Bible tells me so. It really does. Don't take my word for it. Study it diligently – and don't accept any teacher who tells you about "shortcuts" to this simple truth.

It's amazing how cunning the deceivers are – and how many there are today. Be discerning! LAWLESSNESS is the most common deception. They say God changed His mind about His Commandments, that somehow they're no longer relevant. Don't be fooled! It's a lie from the pit of hell. Just look how it's turning our world upside down.

There's no message I'm more serious about. We are close to trying God's enormous patience. We're nearing the Second Coming of Yeshua, our Messiah, the Lord of lords and King of kings! It may too late for most people, because the Adversary is coming before Him – and he will certainly be a liar who will ticker your ears. Don't take his mark! Take God's only!

Why does God want loyal, committed and Holy believers as His servants?

Because He seeks a Bride. He's looking for His kids, and He says so.

1 John 3:1: "Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knoweth us not, because it knew him not."

Matthew 5:9: "Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God."

Mark 10:14: "But when Jesus saw it, he was much displeased, and said unto them, Suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God."

Mark 10:24: "And the disciples were astonished at his words. But Jesus answereth again, and saith unto them, Children, how hard is it for them that trust in riches to enter into the kingdom of God!"

Romans 8:16: "The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God:"

1 John 5:2: "By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep his commandments."

Psalm 82:6: "I have said, Ye are gods; and all of you are children of the most High."

But, remember, we must be true to the One True God.

1 John 3:10: "In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of the devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother."

John 15:10: "If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father's commandments, and abide in his love."

Amen.

