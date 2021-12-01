Google uses false statement to censor pro-life ads

Google is using a false statement from a pro-abortion organization to censor ads that could provide life-saving assistance to women who want to reverse their abortion pill treatments, according to a report at The Daily Signal.

The dispute is over Google's decision to censor ads from the pro-life organization Live Action that cite a medical process to reverse the effects of the abortion pill if women have taken the first treatment.

A letter from GOP members of Congress points out the problem.

"We are deeply disappointed that you have not reversed Google’s unjust decision to censor life-saving information on abortion pill reversal," said the letter to Google from Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado, and Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana.

"We had hoped to receive assurances of Google’s commitment to uphold the fundamental principle of freedom of speech and follow the science," the Republicans wrote. "Unfortunately, Google’s response only increases our alarm."

The report said Daines personally handed the letter to Google chief Sundar Pichai Tuesday.

"Google must end its politically motivated censorship and discrimination against pro-life and conservative voices," Daines told the Daily Signal.

"Big Tech has enormous influence, and Google most of all," said Banks. "Google is abusing that power and disregarding scientific fact to stop women from accessing medicine that would save their unborn child."

Google blocked Live Action's ads about an Abortion Pill Reversal hotline weeks ago, claiming at the time it contained "unproven medical claims."

The pro-life group explained a woman takes the abortion reversal pill to counter the effects of the first pill of the chemical abortion process, which come from mifepristone. The reversal pill provides a regimen of progesterone designed to defeat the progesterone-blocking abortion pill.

Google cited a statement from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists which alleged abortion reversal pills are not backed up by science.

The GOP members' letter to Google, however, states the ACOG statement "is simply false, and Google's repetition of this pro-abortion organization's false claim seriously calls into question its commitment to, 'work without political bias.'"

Google has been under fire for its pro-abortion activism, with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., sending a letter in September demanding an explanation of its censorship and accusing the company of "targeting pregnancy resource centers and pro-life activist organizations for disfavor," the Daily Signal reported.

Also in September Banks led GOP members in a letter to Google charging the company's "pro-life censorship is out of step with the science and reflects an unacceptable bias against pro-life views."

It was then that Google's Mark Isakowitz, cited the ACOG's false claim that the reversal treatments are "not based on science."

"Google is still wrongfully censoring content from Live Action," Lamborn said in a statement. "While catering to pro-abortion groups like Planned Parenthood, they continue to crack down on pro-life content."

