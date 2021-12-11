Governor likens unvaccinated to domestic terrorists

Washington state Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee likened people who have chosen not to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccines to domestic terrorists.

"Thirty-four percent of Washingtonians are walking around with a time bomb in their backpack because they’re not vaccinated," he said at a press conference.

Seattle talk-radio host Jason Rantz spotlighted Inslee's "ridiculous" remark, pointing out that the governor's administration acknowledges there are people who can't receive a vaccine for medical reasons or have "deeply held religious convictions."

And many who refuse to take a COVID-19 vaccine have simply done a cost-benefit analysis, pointing to the minuscule risk of death in healthy people along with the known and future unknown adverse events from vaccines that were rushed to the market in one-fifth to one-tenth the usual time.

TRENDING: Conch shell breaks 20-year-old cold-case murder; police stunned

"So if you’re immunocompromised to the point where your doctor says you shouldn’t get the vaccine, Inslee believes you should be scorned?" asked Rantz, who hosts a daily show on KTTH radio.

"If you’re a devout Muslim — a religious group that is more hesitant on the vaccine than the general population — and you don’t want to get the vaccine, you’re a bomb-wielding terrorist? Didn't Congresswoman Lauren Boebert get in trouble for comments like that?"

Rantz's team contacted Inslee's office, which confirmed the governor's comment was unscripted. Asked twice if he regrets the comment, his office did not respond.

Are the unvaccinated "domestic terrorists"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (7 Votes) 98% (369 Votes)

But Rantz said the terrorist comparison wasn't even the most concerning comment Inslee made during the press conference.

Inslee, who made a brief run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, said he heard "someone" make a comment that struck a chord with him.

"You're either going to have had COVID, you're going to have a vaccination, or you're going to be dead," said the governor, who ran for president on a climate-change agenda.

The comment originated with Jens Spahn, the minister of health in Germany, which recently instituted a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated.

Rantz pointed out that German leaders are preparing to impose mandatory vaccinations in the coming months.

Governor Jay Inslee compares the unvaccinated to domestic terrorists with time bombs in their backpacks. As worrisome? He's inspired by Germany's COVID response -- which includes massive lockdowns against unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/oNgW34E5LP — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 9, 2021

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!