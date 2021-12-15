Governor wants 'moment of silence' law to protect prayer in schools

(SIOUX FALLS ARGUS LEADER) -- Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday morning she's drafted legislation to create a moment of silence up to one minute at the start of every school day to "restore protections for prayer in schools."

It will afford students and teachers a reprieve from the frenzy of daily life and set a tone of decorum conducive to learning, Noem said in a the draft of the bill, which will go before lawmakers next year.

During the minute of silence, students and teachers can engage in voluntary prayer, reflection, meditation or other quiet, respectful activity, the bill states.

