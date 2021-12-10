Greece again firing up coal plants to stave off potential winter blackouts

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – The nation of Greece, which began shutting down lignite (aka brown coal) fired power plants in 2019 and has boasted that the last of their coal-fired plants will be shut down by 2025, has ordered many of many of those plants to be restarted in order to avert possible blackouts in the coming months.

A recent study from the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) of Greece noted that energy supply for the winter months in the country was at risk due to a shortage of natural gas. Since the nation has no strategic supply of natural gas, many of the lignite-fired energy plants – some of which have already been shut down and at least partially dismantled – have been ordered to go back online.

Energy prices, already high in Greece, might have to go even higher since the price to import natural gas – which now powers some 42 percent of electricity generation in the nation – is far too high to be feasible.

Read the full story ›