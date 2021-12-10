Greece again firing up coal plants to stave off potential winter blackouts

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – The nation of Greece, which began shutting down lignite (aka brown coal) fired power plants in 2019 and has boasted that the last of their coal-fired plants will be shut down by 2025, has ordered many of many of those plants to be restarted in order to avert possible blackouts in the coming months.
A recent study from the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) of Greece noted that energy supply for the winter months in the country was at risk due to a shortage of natural gas. Since the nation has no strategic supply of natural gas, many of the lignite-fired energy plants – some of which have already been shut down and at least partially dismantled – have been ordered to go back online.
Energy prices, already high in Greece, might have to go even higher since the price to import natural gas – which now powers some 42 percent of electricity generation in the nation – is far too high to be feasible.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]