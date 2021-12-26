Gruesome 1996 cold case busted wide open: Suspect dumps DNA sample right in front of detective

Technology and legwork have combined to lead to an arrest in a 1996 murder in which the victim was stabbed 73 times.
Kenneth Robert Stough Jr., 54, of Eustis, Florida, now faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon, according to KIRO-TV.
Terence Leslie Paquette, who was 31 at the time of his death, was found stabbed to death in the restroom of the Lil’ Champ Food Store in Orlando on Feb. 3, 1996.
Advertisement - story continues below
“He was stabbed 73 times. More to the torso and his throat was actually slit. It was a very gruesome, violent scene,” Orange County Sheriff’s Office detective Brian Savelli said.
There were no witnesses. There were some leads, but they ended up nowhere.
TRENDING: Christmas memories: Honoring the Christ Child
The case was reopened in 2013, but it was not until 2019 that there was progress when the Orange County Sheriff’s Office created a cold case unit.
Deputies from @OrangeCoSheriff arrest Kenneth Robert Stough for a 1996 murder, allegedly stabbing a store manager 73 times. Deputies used DNA left on a beer can to link him to the killing. #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/P137v808Fo
— Matt Trezza FOX 35 (@Fox35Matt) November 4, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
Savelli said that what’s called genetic genealogy came to mind to use DNA to find a suspect.
“I was just thinking, if someone was stabbed 73 times, there has got to be additional DNA that was not the victim’s,” Savelli said.
Investigators had found blood at the scene that was not a match for the victim. But as of then, there were no suspects who could be potential matches.
The DNA analysis that was created through the work of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Othram Inc. lab led them to focus on Kenneth Stough, Jr.
Advertisement - story continues below
“I was able to determine that Kenneth Robert Stough Jr. lived in close proximity to Terrence Paquette in February of 1996,” Savelli wrote in the arrest affidavit.
Stough had also worked at the store where Paquette was killed.
Savelli got a warrant, and in September was following Stough when the suspect dumped a trash bag into a public dumpster.
Savelli took the trash bag out of the dumpster and had beer cans inside of it swabbed for DNA.
Advertisement - story continues below
The DNA profile matched a sample found at the crime scene, the court documents allege.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the Paquette case is a good example of why the department created a unit dedicated to unsolved cases, WFTV-TV reported.
“Just because we don’t make an arrest in a case in a day or a few weeks or even a few months doesn’t mean we give up on our victims and their families,” Mina said.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]