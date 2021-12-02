Hillary Clinton is still dangerous – here's more proof

I have bad news and more and bad news.

The bad news is, believe or not, Hillary Clinton – the amazingly failed candidate, even disgraced some would say – is sharing with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow lots of ideas about why she's misunderstood.

What could be worse news? Hillary is sounding more and more like a potential presidential candidate, again. And the Democrats are extremely weak on the bench. She's the most likely person, in my view, to fill the void.

"But what we've seen sadly in the last several years is not new in our history because it is rooted in the struggles that we've had going back to before our beginning, but it is, unfortunately, turbo-charged by the combination of demagogues, social media that is more interested, frankly, in profitability than the rule of law or unity, that feeds disinformation in a way that strips people to the core of their insecurities and their fears," she began. "So, it's not new in any way, but the way it's being implemented is new. And it's really hard to escape. So, the problem that we face is an old problem, but with a new twist because of technology."

Hillary is beating a very old drum – one she used to beat with me and this news organization, and its predecessor decades ago.

TRENDING: FAA makes massive mistake, accidentally exposes 704 previously unknown Epstein flights

In other words, despite all the conservative and Christian threats to her that have been attacked, vilified, censored, canceled, unfairly downsized by force, relegated to the ash heap by her friends at Big Tech, it isn't enough.

Once a fascist, always a fascist. I know most of you don't take this woman seriously, but she's still kicking – and there are many who got in her way that aren't.

Then came the tributes to Joe Biden – a man whose cruelty I also underestimated.

"You know, democracy is messy," Clinton said. "You know, a lot of people got, oh, I think kind of frustrated looking at the messy process of legislation, and they – they didn't really appreciate that within a year, the Biden administration has passed two major pieces of legislation through both the House and the Senate. They passed another major piece through the House that will soon be in the Senate. By any measure, those are extraordinary accomplishments, and they really will help many millions of Americans with health care and prescription drug prices as well as climate change and so much else."

Without skipping a beat, she pivoted – quickly changing the subject.

"I do think," she said, "that we are facing a crisis of democracy, a crisis of legitimacy, a crisis that really goes to the heart of what the future of our country and many others around the world will be. But because of the way we are getting our information today and because of the lack of gatekeepers and people who have a historic perspective, who can help us understand what we are seeing, there is a real vulnerability in the electorate to the kind of demagoguery and disinformation that, unfortunately, the other side is really good at exploiting."

"Boundaries and guardrails" … that was what she was alluding to, the same words she used to attack me a long time ago in "The Communication Stream of Conspiracy Commerce" – 1996, if I recall correctly – when she referred to me as the architect of "right-wing" disinformation operation because of my dabbling in the internet.

She's still using the same type of language – after 25 years!

But, today, she's not talking about me. She's talking about Donald Trump as you will see.

"And I think we're really on the precipice, Rachel, of seeing people, particularly in the Republican Party, but not only there, who truly just want power, power to impose their views, power to exploit financial advantage, power to implement a religious point of view," she said. "We see all of that converging."

Hillary is still concerned about "the role of disinformation," which means anything other than Fake News.

She complains, oddly, about "the way that propaganda has been really weaponized and the increasing ability to manipulate people through algorithms and other forms of artificial intelligence." Is she kidding? That's Big Tech! She helped give it a genesis.

"We have got to end impunity," Hillary declared. "We have to hold people accountable for their actions, particularly when those actions threaten our way of life, our rule of law, our future as a democracy."

She's not talking about herself, of course. She's talking, again, about us Deplorables.

"In the book we wrote, 'State of Terror,' as you know, there is a plot against the country by people who truly want to turn the clock back," she said. "They believe that the progress we've made on all kinds of civil rights and human rights, the cultural changes that have taken place, are so deeply threatening that they want to stage a coup. Now, think about it, because that's truly what is behind Trump and his enablers and those who invaded and attacked our Capitol. They don't like the world we're living in, and they have that in common with, you know, autocratic leaders from Russia to Turkey to Hungary to Brazil and so many other places, who are driven by personal power and greed and corruption but who utilize fears about change to try to get people to hate one another and feel insecure and, therefore, be easily manipulated by demagogues and by disinformation."

Meaning there are people with a different worldview – a strong nationalist American point of view. Imagine that?

Here's my motto. Hillary Clinton is still dangerous. I'll bet she's the pick again to go after Trump in a classic act of defiance in 2024. In fact, I'll bet they're already preparing the phony mail-in ballots!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!