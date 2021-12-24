The history of Santa Claus

(FOX NEWS) – You might know Santa Claus lives in the North Pole with Mrs. Claus and a team of reindeer and elves, but do you actually know where this legendary Christmas character comes from?

Historians believe the lore of Jolly Old Saint Nick actually began with Saint Nicholas, an early Christian bishop who’s said to have been generous and kind toward children in 3rd and 4th century Myra.

According to History.com, the Greek saint gave away his wealth and traveled the countryside of what is now considered modern-day Turkey. Tales of Nicholas helping people in need were spread for decades, which ultimately led to him becoming one of the most revered saints in all of Europe.

