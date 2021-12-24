The history of Santa Claus

(FOX NEWS) – You might know Santa Claus lives in the North Pole with Mrs. Claus and a team of reindeer and elves, but do you actually know where this legendary Christmas character comes from?
Historians believe the lore of Jolly Old Saint Nick actually began with Saint Nicholas, an early Christian bishop who’s said to have been generous and kind toward children in 3rd and 4th century Myra.
According to History.com, the Greek saint gave away his wealth and traveled the countryside of what is now considered modern-day Turkey. Tales of Nicholas helping people in need were spread for decades, which ultimately led to him becoming one of the most revered saints in all of Europe.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]