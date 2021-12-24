HOA fines Florida congressional candidate for 'Let's Go Brandon' Christmas light display

(SARA A. CARTER) – It’s Christmas meets politics in a beautiful “Let’s go Brandon” light display in Florida. The Christmas lights display is at the home of Martin Hyde, a former professional soccer player and current business owner, and a Republican who is campaigning against the state’s 16th congressional district against current Trump-backed Representative Vern Buchanan.

Each day he keeps the display up, he is fined $150, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Hyde’s display caught the attention of his homeowner’s association which the Tribune reports sent Hyde a “friendly reminder” that signs aren’t permitted and then “dangled the possibility of a $150-a-day fine if he doesn’t comply.”

Each lit letter is nine inches tall, sitting on his second-story balcony of his Sarasota home above an American flag light display and next to an inflatable Santa Claus. “It’s fully in keeping with my personality and my campaign,” said Hyde. “Anybody who doesn’t like it, it’s one street…don’t come.” Hyde said, “did I know it was provocative? Absolutely. Did I expect it to take on this level? No.”

