Hope in a hopeless world

Record-setting inflation that is rapidly making all Americans poorer. A full-scale invasion by millions of illegal aliens across the nation’s southern border. Tyrannical COVID policies decimating America’s economy. Solitary confinement and brutal treatment of Jan. 6 political prisoners in the bowels of Washington, D.C. The outrages of the Biden administration seem endless.

Indeed, hiding behind a weak and shockingly senile puppet president, today’s radicalized Democratic Party and its media propagandists are audaciously attempting a full-scale Marxist “reset” of America, one aimed at overturning capitalism, upending the U.S. Constitution with its limited government and individual rights, and “re-imagining” America’s key institutions of liberty. Everything from “stacking” the Supreme Court to repealing the Senate’s filibuster rule to “defunding” the nation’s police to eliminating the fossil fuel sector to eradicating suburbs. Or, as Barack Obama put it just before being elected president in 2008, “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”

All terrible, devastating and destructive to a great country under mortal attack from within.

And yet – all of this is not the real war being waged against the freest and most successful nation in history.

The more fundamental, profound and ultimately consequential war being fought within the United States of America today is the one being waged against the American mind. A never-ending wave of assaults is literally targeting Americans’ core values, religious faith, historical memory, love of country, common sense, equanimity and happiness – indeed, their very sanity.

The weapons deployed against the American mind are many. They include relentless daily accusations that the U.S.A. – hands-down the least racist, most multiethnic nation on earth – is somehow irredeemably racist and predatory, even genocidal. White people must feel guilty and beg for forgiveness for crimes they never committed, while blacks are encouraged to identify as angry, aggrieved victims who can’t possibly succeed in racist America. The nation’s police are maligned as white supremacists who routinely “hunt” and kill black people for sport.

The racial brainwashing starts early, with public schools nationwide plying children with toxic Marxist “critical race theory” ideology that amounts to a blanket indictment of white people as privileged racists and America’s core institutions as inherently discriminatory.

Another devastating weapon being unleashed on the American mind is the ever-increasing promotion of debilitating fear. The COVID-19 pandemic, which could have been treated as a common foe uniting all Americans, as during World War II when virtually all citizens patriotically participated in the war effort, instead has enabled power-obsessed politicians – virtually all of them Democrats – to weaponize the pandemic via lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates so as to maximize their authoritarian control over Americans. In the process, they have decimated a once-robust economy, fostered a culture of demonizing “the other” (“the unvaccinated!”), thrown tens of thousands of “last year’s frontline heroes” – nurses, doctors, paramedics, police, firemen and others – out of work, forced millions to take an experimental medicine even if they already possessed superior natural immunity, and suppressed cheap, safe, effective and readily available medicines that literally could have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives.

But most fundamentally, by imposing draconian mandates while suppressing early treatment, America’s ruling oligarchy has been intentionally promoting paralyzing fear as a means of controlling the citizenry. After all, a fearful, docile and compliant population is what all dictators and authoritarians have always craved.

Yet another weapon used to attack the American mind is the normalization and forced acceptance of transgenderism, the bizarre ideology that men are women if they think they are or feel they are, and vice versa – a form of mass psychosis that is causing much more harm than merely destroying women’s athletics worldwide. It is actually driving many people to madness and suicide, with the attempted suicide rate among transgenders being a staggering 41%. Yet America’s children are being targeted with gender-fluidity indoctrination in school and are encouraged to “transition” to the opposite gender via puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and even amputation. Even toddlers are being brainwashed via “Drag Queen Story Hour” in the nation’s public libraries, where innocent preschoolers are made to sit in rapt attention at the feet of mentally ill men dressed up as women, dramatically reading stories featuring heroic LGBTQ characters to America’s next generation.

All this while forcing children to wear dehumanizing masks that make it difficult for them to breathe, and which inculcate fear, insecurity and unquestioning compliance.

Meanwhile, in a desperate effort to suppress opposition to all this madness, the Biden administration portrays its political opponents – from conservative activists and Donald Trump supporters to parents upset over the Marxist indoctrination of their children – as “domestic terrorists” and “violent extremists.” This is exactly the kind of hardcore psychological warfare against a nation’s population one might expect from communist revolutionaries.

The casualties in this war on the American mind have been high. Violent crime has exploded across the nation, while rates of suicide, alcohol and drug abuse, various forms of addiction, depression and other “mental health” issues have all skyrocketed. The CDC recently reported that “Drug Overdose Deaths in the U.S. Top 100,000 Annually.”

And America’s young people have not been spared. In early December, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy reported in a rare and alarming “public health advisory” titled “Protecting Youth Mental Health” that rates of depression and anxiety among America’s youth have doubled during the COVID pandemic, with 1 in 4 American kids experiencing depression.

In early 2021, Murthy reported, visits to emergency rooms in the U.S. for suicide attempts were an astonishing 51% higher for teen girls and 4% higher for teen boys, when compared to the same time period just two years earlier. Sadly, large numbers of Americans, young and old, are finding life hopeless and not worth living.

Is America hopeless?

But wait. America – more than any other nation on earth – has always been a land of opportunity and freedom, and most of all, HOPE. Millions of refugees fleeing genocide and tyranny, including this writer’s father, grandmother and many other relatives, have regarded America as nothing less than their “promised land.”

What is the basis of this mysterious and wonderful hope? And more urgently, how can that hope on which the nation was founded be rekindled and restored?

The stark and otherworldly truth – unlikely to be uttered except in a Christian publication – is that the Christian faith is, and has been from the beginning of the American experience, the true basis of Americans’ hope. And it is the progressive abandonment of that faith that has led directly to the madness, hopelessness and tyranny Americans are now suffering.

Everything good about America – its Judeo-Christian culture, its Constitution, its exceptional level of personal liberty, as well as Americans’ unique magnanimity and generosity and even their willingness to sacrifice their own lives and substance for the sake of others – are direct emanations of the Christian faith of this nation's founding generation and the largely Christian population and culture that have prevailed up until the current era.

The Christian faith is what allowed America to fight off and ultimately purge itself of the sin of slavery, and yet to remain one unified country. It was at the heart of the Civil Rights movement, led by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a Baptist minister. It was the Christian sentiment that lived large in America that impelled it to rescue Jews from the Nazi death camps during WWII, sacrificing over 400,000 American lives in that war. And today, the Christian faith is the force behind the pro-life movement, which labors tirelessly to save the approximately one million American children targeted for death every year via abortion.

If you would like to explore this crucial topic further, I heartily recommend the current issue (December 2021) of Whistleblower magazine, which I have compiled and edited monthly for WND for over 20 years. It’s titled “FINDING REAL HOPE IN A WORLD GONE MAD,” and insightfully explores the Christian faith that has long been the source of Americans’ genuine hope, not just for this life, but for the next.