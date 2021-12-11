Huge snowfalls in the Alps – up to 3 feet of snow in 7 days

(SOTT) – Ski areas in the Alps are reporting exceptional early-December snowfalls and some of the best early-season conditions in years.

Centres across the region have been reporting up to a metre of snowfall in the past seven days, which in many cases comes after heavy snowfall the previous week too. Val Thorens is pictured top. Other parts of Europe, particularly the Pyrenees, but also Eastern Europe, have been posting snowy images as well.

With the news that the only two countries that had announced short lockdowns this autumn, Austria and Slovakia, are allowing their ski centres to open for tourism, it is now expected that over 1,000 ski areas will be open in Europe this weekend.

