Illegal alien plunges from U.S. border wall, dies

A migrant from Mexico died following a fall from the border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release Monday.
The fall happened on Dec. 14 and the migrant was pronounced dead on Dec. 16, according to the CBP press release.
The migrant was part of a group allegedly attempting to cross the border illegally. A national guardsmen observed the migrant, who was the last to go over the wall, stuck at the top of the barrier before he fell and landed, lying frozen, according to CBP.
A CBP agent responded to the scene, finding the migrant “unresponsive” and suffering “significant” head injuries, the press release stated.
The migrant was later transported to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, and was later declared deceased.
CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General was notified, according to CBP.
Border agents encountered 173,620 migrants at the southern border in November, a 5% increase from October. Of the number of migrants encountered that month, 25% were previously caught trying to enter the U.S. in the last year, according to CBP. The numbers of single adults, family units, and unaccompanied children all increased in November.
Between Oct. 2019 and Sept. 2020, CBP conducted 5,071 rescues, and reported 247 deaths at the southern border.
