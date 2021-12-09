An inspired alternative to today's corrupt, dishonest and deranged 'news media'

Dear WND reader,

I don't do this very often, but I'm going to do it now. I'll make it short and, I hope, sweet.

If you're a loyal WND reader, one who trusts and relies on us for your daily news, then you really need to be getting Whistleblower also.

Why? I could give you lots of reasons. I could go into detail about how Whistleblower, which focuses like a high-powered laser on one single topic each month, courageously takes on the crucial issues you care about most, but which no one else in the major media will touch.

TRENDING: Psaki embarrasses herself and Biden when confronted on why Biden dodges media questions

Issues like “YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN: How Big Tech, Big Media, lying Democrats, deep staters and vote fraudsters cheated Trump – and America,” which lays out what many have called the single most compelling case that the November 2020 election was indeed rigged; then there’s “ENDING THE PANDEMIC: How vaccine mania and lust for power led to the all-out suppression of proven safe-and-effective COVID treatments,” with its valuable, even life-saving, information regarding prevention and at-home treatment of COVID-19; and “BIDEN’S WAR ON THE MILITARY: How America’s ‘woke’ rulers are subverting the world’s best and noblest fighting force,” which exposes the Biden administration’s shocking ongoing attack on the men and women in America’s armed forces; and “THE GREAT RESET: How American and global elites are leveraging COVID to socialize the world,” an astounding inside look at the real agenda of today’s ruling class; and “HOW THE LEFT HURTS KIDS: While Democrats feign concern, their policies harm, corrupt and destroy children,” documenting the many ways today’s Democratic Party is literally at war with America’s next generation. Those are just a few.

I could also cite glowing celebrity endorsements – and even more important, reader after reader who swears Whistleblower is so powerful and meaningful it has changed not only their minds, but their lives.

But I'm not going to.

Instead, I want to tell you about something else you're getting when you subscribe to Whistleblower. You're getting WND.

Please consider that we bring you one of the world's leading independent English-language news websites seven days a week – for free, no paywall. We serve as your watchdog on government, culture and everything in-between, 365 days a year. We guard your priceless freedoms by aggressively exposing corruption and evil everywhere, and by championing good. And of course, we are attacked mercilessly and continuously for publishing the truth – but as a Christian organization we have learned to expect that.

So here’s my appeal: If everyone reading these words right now, all those who appreciate and value WND, would simply take advantage of Whistleblower – whether you buy a single copy (either the print or digital edition), or purchase an annual subscription (print or digital) – or give a gift subscription (print or digital), because after all it’s Christmas! – if you would do that, you would solve virtually all of WND’s problems today. You read that right: Being de-monetized by both Google and YouTube, being confined to “Facebook jail” for over a year, being continually suppressed, shadow-banned, censored, “fact-checked,” hacked, sued, defamed and threatened – all of these daily problems would recede into the background and exert far less negative impact on us.

So please stop for a moment and prayerfully consider what is being said here. I know how easy it is to mentally move on, click the mouse, and go to the next story and forget this message – but I'm hoping you won't.

Very simply, if you're a loyal WND reader, we ask that you become a loyal Whistleblower reader as well. I promise you’ll be glad you did.

In truth, your support is the only reason WND has been able, since 1997, to provide “A Free Press for a Free People," a sacred trust the establishment press has so shamefully and scandalously broken, but which WND takes more seriously now than ever.

So, I appeal equally to your conscience and your self-interest. The few dollars per month it costs to be a Whistleblower subscriber isn't much, but it allows us to continue to report and publish the truth in a dangerous world where truth is increasingly scarce.

God bless you,

David Kupelian

Vice President and Managing Editor, WND

Editor, Whistleblower

Author, "The Marketing of Evil," "How Evil Works" and "The Snapping of the American Mind"

SUPER-SPECIAL OFFER! To make subscribing as easy as humanly possible, we've got a very special offer for you. For a limited time, subscribe to Whistleblower, renew or give a gift subscription and you'll get $10 off the already discounted rate (pay only $39.95 instead of the usual $49.95), plus you'll get FOUR TERRIFIC FREE GIFTS!

First, you'll get the coveted print edition of one of Whistleblower’s most popular issues ever, “YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN: How Big Tech, Big Media, lying Democrats, deep staters and vote fraudsters cheated Trump – and America.” From rampant voter fraud, to Google inducing 6 million “undecided” voters to support Joe Biden, to social media and news organizations and the “deep state” working together to suppress damning revelations about Biden family corruption just before the election, to the Democrat-Media Complex's underlying message that election fraud is not just morally permissible, but morally essential, because “Trump is another Hitler,” this special issue of Whistleblower presents a powerful and groundbreaking case that the November 2020 presidential election was the most corrupt in generations.

Next, you’ll get the state-of-the-art digital version of Whistleblower’s sensational and uplifting report documenting how massive numbers of Americans – including doctors, nurses, paramedics, police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, members of the armed forces, pilots, air-traffic controllers and countless others – are standing up to the Biden administration and refusing to bow to the unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate. As Biden and his surrogates denounce last year’s celebrated “frontline heroes” as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and even potential terrorists, the puppet president’s illegal mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It’s already happening. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in this powerful issue of Whistleblower, titled “THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: ‘We will not comply!’ COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance.”

You’ll also get the digital edition of Whistleblower’s groundbreaking report, “THE YEAR OF THE GASLIGHTERS: How today's corrupt ruling class is intent on driving normal Americans insane.” In the classic 1944 film “Gaslight,” an extraordinarily evil criminal, who has recently gotten married, psychologically manipulates his perfectly sane wife into believing she’s going insane as a means of distracting her from uncovering his horrendous crime spree. From the movie emerged the modern psychological term “gaslighting,” which means, “to cause (a person) to doubt his or her sanity through the use of psychological manipulation.” Today, America’s ruling elites are literally gaslighting the rest of America every single day, from morning until night, in a dizzying and ever-expanding variety of ways. As with all gaslighting, the intended purpose is to confuse, confound, distress, dispirit, intimidate and bewilder people to the point they doubt obvious truths they once knew and instead live in fear and anxiety, thus disabling them from being effective in the ongoing war for America’s future. But now, their dark secrets are totally exposed for all to see in “THE YEAR OF THE GASLIGHTERS.”

Finally, you’ll get the digital version of one Whistleblower’s most popular and important – and potentially even life-saving – issues ever, “ENDING THE PANDEMIC: How vaccine mania and lust for power led to the all-out suppression of proven safe-and-effective COVID treatments.” Americans are discovering that much of what they thought they knew about the COVID-19 pandemic has been a lie. At the same time, the reality of safe, effective, inexpensive and readily available medications that can both treat and prevent COVID infection – successfully used all over the world – has been ruthlessly suppressed at every turn. But the truth is finally emerging, and is explored in-depth – including a comprehensive, up-to-date resource list – in “ENDING THE PANDEMIC.”

This special free offer will end without notice and is good in the U.S. only.

SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER.

RENEW YOUR WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

GIVE A GIFT WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

PLEASE NOTE: When your Whistleblower subscription is due to expire, you will receive a renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we'll renew your subscription automatically for the special low price of only $39.95 by charging your credit or debit card. There's never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

WHISTLEBLOWER IS NOW AVAILABLE ALSO IN STATE-OF-THE-ART DIGITAL FORM! SUBSCRIBE TO DIGITAL WHISTLEBLOWER HERE!

If you wish to subscribe by phone, call 1-816-220-0359.