Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna, ended within an hour

(JERUSALEM POST) – Talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal formally resumed on Thursday, with a meeting of the remaining parties to the deal, which does not include the United States, Russia's top envoy to the talks said on Twitter. The meeting ended within an hour.
"The meeting of the Joint Commission is over. It was rather short and constructive," Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted. "The participants observed a number of important commonalities in their positions, including with regard to the need to finalize the #ViennaTalks on restoration of #JCPOA successfully and swiftly."
The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the parties decided during the meeting to continue discussions on the documents proposed by Iran at various levels. The report stated that Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani explained the basics of Iran's proposals and emphasized Iran's "seriousness and goodwill in the talks."
Advertisement - story continues below
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]