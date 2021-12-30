Israel orders 100 million eggs as bird flu outbreak threatens food supply

(ZEROHEDGE) – Israel is already doling out second booster shots to patients who qualify, but on the horizon, a new viral threat is lurking.
Israeli news media like the Jerusalem Post reported this week that three more outbreaks of bird flu have been discovered in chicken coops in Ein HaHoresh in the Hefer Valley, the Ram-On moshav in Gilboa and in Givat Yoav in the Golan Heights. These areas have been isolated and authorities are actively monitoring additional farms in the area.
In response to concerns about a bird flu outbreak threatening the country's food supply, Agriculture Minister Oded Forer announced that 100 million eggs were being delivered to Israel to shore up supplies. Not only will eggs need to be destroyed because of the outbreak, but authorities estimate about 600,000 hens may need to be destroyed as well to contain the virus.
