Jan. 6 DC jail deputy warden deletes Twitter account after vulgar, anti-Trump tweets exposed

'F*** everyone who supports Trump'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2021 at 4:47pm
(NATIONAL FILE) – Kathleen Landerkin, the current Correctional Training Facility (CTF) Deputy Warden at the Department of Corrections in the District of Columbia, assists in overseeing day to day operations, inmate transportation, and case management.

Though she holds a position of power of January 6 inmates, Landerkin continued to spout anti-Trump and anti-Republican rhetoric on her Twitter until she deleted her account earlier today.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted at Landerkin, “You are responsible for human rights violations in the DC Jail and torture and abuse of pre-trial defendants.”

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







