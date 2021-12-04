Japan warns of cardiac health risks from COVID vaccines

(AMERICAN THINKER) – In a Friday press release by the Kyodo News Service, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare warned of myocarditis and pericarditis issues related to the mRNA COVID vaccines.
The Kyodo News Service is the Japanese equivalent of the AP or Reuters. The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is the Japanese equivalent of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where the CDC is located.
This is a stunning development: the Japanese health services have determined that the mRNA vaccines may cause serious heart issues, and they are now alerted and gathering data on this issue. This follows many reports from small media outlets of athletes collapsing and some even dying after being vaccinated (see links to several such reports below). These reports were dismissed by the mainstream media, the administration, big business, and other leftists as unreliable. This announcement by Japan may now mainstream many of these reports, and those who have been vaccine averse may be vindicated by the science from a highly reliable source.
