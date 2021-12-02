Judge delivers ultimatum in lawsuit over Dominion election machines

A federal judge in Denver assigned to hear a case alleging racketeering against Dominion Voting Systems has told the plaintiffs they must document their residency before the case can move forward.

Dominion is the company that provided many of the voting machines used during the 2020 presidential election, which concluded with a narrow Joe Biden victory in a number of swing states.

The election results have proven to be suspect because Mark Zuckerberg of Meta handed out $420 million to activists with instructions mostly to recruit voters from Democrat areas, state officials arbitrarily – and without permission – changed state laws to accommodate Democrat-leaning mail-in ballots, and legacy and social media outlets suppressed negative information about the Biden family operations just days before the election.

Separate analyses concluded that either the Zuckerberg handouts or the suppression of anti-Biden information likely cost President Donald Trump another term.

Now the Denver Gazette reports Judge Philip Brimmer has ordered the plaintiffs in the case against Dominion to explain their residences, as there needs to be a diversity for a federal case to continue.

The report explains the plaintiffs, all from Michigan, accuse Dominion, of Denver, of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act – which often is used against gangs and cartels.

It charges the company intimidated its critics after the 2020 elections by sending cease and desist letters to those who expressed criticism of the company.

The complaint explains, "Generally, Plaintiffs are everyday Americans. They are fathers, mothers, daughters, and sons. They are the neighbor you say good morning to on your way to work. They are Americans trying to participate in a public debate about election integrity and security. Plaintiffs have been intimidated from participating in the debate, however, because of Dominion."

Brimmer gave the plaintiffs until Dec. 6 to provide their information.

The Gazette explained, "The lawsuit takes aim at approximately 150 letters Dominion has sent to individuals asking that they stop defaming the company and requesting that they preserve certain types of materials, including communications with the campaign of former President Donald Trump and lawyers associated with him who have promoted unfounded claims of election fraud."

The targets of the company included "average Americans" who had volunteered as poll watchers and more, and "signed sworn statements about election irregularities they personally witnessed."

The case alleges Dominion used the letters and threat of litigation to "chill the free speech" of those critical of the election. It explains one plaintiff, Jennifer Lindsey Cooper, signed a statement about poll irregularities in Michigan – but noted her statements didn't even pertain to Dominion.

The lawsuit was filed by Denver attorney Robert A. McGuire, III and the team includes Alan Dershowitz, the noted legal scholar, commentator and analyst.

