Kamala's Kwanzaa message immediately called out as people post serious doubts about her claim

As most Americans celebrated Christmas, Vice President Kamala Harris wrote about her childhood memories from a different holiday. However, many social media users questioned the legitimacy of her claims.
"Our Kwanzaa celebrations are some of my favorite childhood memories," Harris said Sunday on Twitter.
"As families across the United States light the red, black, and green candles of the Kinara this week, our family sends our wishes and blessings for a happy and healthy new year," she said.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 26, 2021
An array of comments under the tweet questioned whether Harris actually had a childhood connection to a holiday that was created less than 60 years ago.
"Sounds so nice," one user said in a seemingly sarcastic response. "You should post pics from your childhood Kwanzaa celebrations, as an encouragement to the community today!"
"Stop you never celebrated that made up holiday," another user said.
Philosopher and author Peter Boghossian said simply, "I do not believe you."
Harris posted a similar Kwanzaa message last holiday season. Notably, it started with the exact same sentence as this year's tweet.
In the video that accompanied the message, she said her family "would gather around across multiple generations" to celebrate the holiday.
However, Harris was born in 1964, while Kwanzaa did not exist until 1966. African studies professor Maulana Karenga created it to "give blacks an alternative to the existing holiday of Christmas and give blacks an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society."
So while it may be true that Harris' parents and grandparents gathered for the holiday, their connection to the celebration would have been short-lived at the time.
Conservative commentator Matt Walsh questioned whether Harris could have "a deep childhood attachment to a holiday that didn’t exist when she was born."
Despite the doubts of many Americans, Harris has continued to tout her connection to Kwanzaa. So far, it does not seem to have positively affected her image in the way she might have hoped.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
