Local bakery set to close offers free Thanksgiving meals after experiencing a Christmas miracle

Plenty of small, locally owned businesses have had to shut their doors over the past two years as in-person sales dropped dramatically.

"The Broken Heart Bakery" in Albany, Georgia, is a "locally owned small batch bakery & restaurant with a little bit of attitude!" according to its Facebook page, and it was faced with a similar prospect in November.

"After careful thought and consideration we have decided that financially, the Broken Heart Bakery will not be able to continue to operate," owner Britny Wray posted on Facebook on Nov. 7. "Unless we win the lottery, or experience a Christmas miracle, our last day of operation will be December 23."

"We genuinely thank everyone for the immense amount of support we've received and ask that you continue to share your love through the holidays. We've enjoyed being a safe space in downtown Albany, and hate saying goodbye."

TRENDING: DeSantis floats reinstating 'Florida State Guard,' a WWII-era force that didn't answer to D.C.

But when another local business, Southern Krate Kitchens, heard about the little bakery's impending demise, it reached out with a partnership offer that Wray ultimately accepted.

"Running a small business has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done," Wray said, according to KESQ-TV. "It consumes your life because you wear so many hats. It’s been the biggest learning experience of my life."

Now she'll be able to continue that learning experience, and she shared the joy of the bakery's revival with its followers on Facebook.

"As of this afternoon, it appears we have received our Christmas miracle," the bakery posted on Facebook on Nov. 12. "A private restaurant group will be investing in our business and essentially saving us. More details to follow soon.

"We are extremely grateful for community support and encouragement! We'll see you in the morning for brunch! Long live the broken heart bakery!"

One of the first ways the bakery wanted to celebrate the partnership and stick to its spirit of giving was by providing a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who walked in on Nov. 24.

"GRATITUDE CHECK!" the bakery shared on Facebook on Nov. 15. "We have received our Christmas miracle and we want to take a minute to give back to our community and say THANK YOU for all of your support and love.

"We will be having a 'Friendsgiving' on November 24th courtesy of Southern Krate Kitchens! We will be handing out thanksgiving plates between 12-6. Again, thank you ALL. We are so grateful for our community."

According to footage from WFXL-TV, the event was a hit and many took advantage of the generous offer.

"We love to give back to our community anyway so to be able to not only stay open but to continue that same spirit and to give back and involve the community is incredibly blessing," Wray, now a partial owner, told WFXL.

The Broken Heart Bakery is also set to expand its menu and renovate the space, and its Facebook page lists new job opportunities -- something that wouldn't have been possible if it hadn't been for its very own Christmas miracle.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.