'Looks like a hostage photo': Twitter users howl after Kamala staffer stages picture to quiet bad press

As speculation looms about a hostile work environment in Vice President Kamala Harris's office, one staffer wanted to make his loyalty publicly clear.
Deputy Director of Operations David Gins posted a photo to Twitter on Sunday afternoon at his desk, depicting him being extremely focused on his computer.
"Hi. My name is David Gins. I work for Vice President Harris on behalf of the American people as Deputy Director for Operations and absolutely love my job," he said.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Just thought some of you should know," he added, clearly taking a stab at the media scrutiny surrounding Harris.
Hi. My name is David Gins. I work for Vice President Harris on behalf of the American people as Deputy Director for Operations and absolutely love my job.
Just thought some of you should know 😀 pic.twitter.com/VPuYv9bpbp
— David Gins (@davidmgins) December 5, 2021
TRENDING: DeSantis floats reinstating 'Florida State Guard,' a WWII-era force that didn't answer to D.C.
Needless to say, Twitter users used the opportunity to take a jab at him and the vice president.
Advertisement - story continues below
"Looks like a hostage photo," one user commented, with several others joining in.
"Thousand yard stare," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw replied.
Thousand yard stare 😪 pic.twitter.com/FjkAX1siW9
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 6, 2021
"Are you under duress?" associate editor at Reason Christian Britschgi tweeted.
Are you under duress? https://t.co/PUDZ2XTOeR
— Christian Britschgi (@christianbrits) December 6, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
One user even pointed out the photo in the background, which shows Harris and a man who is not immediately recognizable but appears to be Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, at a desk together.
Who chose to hang a picture frame there?!!??? pic.twitter.com/2rCLJgHVAS
— Coastal Escape (@Coastal_Escape) December 6, 2021
Advertisement - story continues below
Politico reported Saturday that staffers are "eyeing the exits" as the administration hits the one-year mark next month.
The four departures already publicly announced, including senior adviser Symone Sanders, were already planned out long-term, according to the outlet.
However, other aides are also reportedly considering leaving because of rumored chaos in the office.
Advertisement - story continues below
The Washington Post similarly put a spotlight on the vice president over the weekend, quoting several staffers or people familiar with the situation in her office who said Harris was prone to "bullying" her workers.
In Gins' case, his tweet could have been authentic, but instead came across as a shoddy public relations response.
Presidential administrations normally have high turnover rates, but it would not be surprising if Harris' poor leadership for the United States has impacted her own colleagues.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]