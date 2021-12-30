Mainstream media's top 10 missteps in 2021

(FOX NEWS) – Throughout 2021, the mainstream media has been caught or forced to correct multiple stories that turned out to be misleading or not true. From debunked stories such as the Steele dossier to new concerns over inflation, mainstream outlets badly reported on some of the biggest news stories of the year.

Here are the top 10 most outrageous examples of the mainstream media reporting false or misleading stories this year.

Read the full story ›