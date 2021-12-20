Manchin decision on BBB prevented U.S. economic 'disaster,' experts say

The announcement by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that he cannot support Joe Biden's massive multi-trillion dollar social/green program spending spree likely saved America from an economic "disaster," according to experts.

The announcement by Manchin over the weekend also acted as a trigger for leftists, with the White House claiming Manchin had back down on his promise, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., one of the more extreme supporters of socialism in Congress, demanding that the Senate, what she called an "old boys' club," be changed to accommodate leftist agendas.

She said Biden must simply issue executive orders to take action on the spending plan.

"It is unconscionable the way the Senate operates. It's fundamentally undemocratic," she claimed.

However, a report from Fox Business explained Manchin reportedly forced fellow Democrats to scrap an offshore drilling ban from the now-failing plan.

And the report explained," Experts say [that ban] would have had disastrous consequences for the country."

"An offshore drilling ban would be a disaster for our country, rolling out the red carpet for Russia and Venezuela to replace 20% of America’s daily production and costing Texas alone over 1 million jobs along our Gulf Coast," Jason Modglin of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers told Fox News Digital.

He was responding to reports Manchin convinced Democrats to abandon a strategy that would have killed energy production from rigs in the Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Fox reported Ryan Sitton, of the reliability firm Pinnacle, warned that move would embolden Russia and makes that nation "absolutely more powerful."

"When you decrease U.S. oil production, and you put more demand on the world for Russian oil production, it just makes Russia more powerful," he said.

Under Biden's economy, and energy strategies, gasoline prices were at a seven-year high in October, and in some locations a gallon was fetching more than $7.

Manchin announced over the weekend that he could not support Biden's social and environmental spending plans in his Build Back Better Act. He's noted not only the cost of trillions of dollars, and the impact on inflation, but also some of the spending plans demanded by Biden.

All Republicans are opposed, so Biden had to have the support from every single Democrat senator in the 50-50 divided Senate.

The Western Journal reported Manchin essentially ended any hope of that bill passing Congress, with a Sunday statement, "I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation, I just can't. I tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer immediately began speculating about workarounds to the blockade. And other progressives and leftists in politics essentially launched a war on Manchin, with former Labor Secretary Robert Reich blaming him for putting Biden's agenda "at the mercy of the midterm election year."

Manchin said Biden should not have been surprised at all.

"He knows that I’ve had concerns and the problems I've had. The thing we should all be directing our attention towards is the variant of COVID we have coming back at us in so many different aspects and different ways. It’s affecting our lives again."

And he warned of the real "harm" to Americans from inflation under Biden's economy.

The leftists in the legacy media as expected, immediately attacked Manchin.

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan said on social media: "What’s worse - that Manchin is killing the Biden legislative agenda, and perhaps the future of American democracy too, or that he wasted most of this year dragging this whole thing out to do it *and* wasted half of the time that Dems control Congress and the White House."

Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post added," If Manchin is no on both BBB and voting, Biden is done. Democracy is hanging by a thread. Hard to think of anyone more destructive."

Commentator Carl Bernstein said, "And this also goes into the question of voting rights because unless there’s something that can be done about the filibuster rule in the Senate which Manchin again has indicated he will not change, there is not going to be an effective legislative means of doing what needs to be done to guarantee American democracy through the right to vote for all Americans without being suppressed as we’re seeing now."

Democrats' voting agenda actually is to open up American elections to a wide sundry of participants who are not necessarily eligible to vote, such as the move already present in some cities to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.

The Daily Beast’s Wajahat Ali said democracy already was over.

"Entire nation of more than 330 million hijacked & screwed by corporate greed & lobbyists who own a man whose represents a state of 1.8 million people. I hope all of this reflects the need for massive structural reform and change. In its absence we're a shell of a democracy."

AOC said Biden should simply issue executive orders, and demanded the Senate change its procedures to accommodate her wishes.

She said the president should be at war, and "needs to be more forceful on the filibuster. He needs to also lean, I believe, on his executive authority and say if you're going to get in the way, we're going to find other ways to do this."

Rep. Cori Bush, a progressive Democrat from St. Louis, said, "I'm frustrated with every Democrat who agreed to tie the fate of our most vulnerable communities to the corporatist ego of one senator. No one should have backed out of our initial strategy that would have kept Build Back Better alive."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., unleashed a tirade of foul language to condemn Manchin.

