McCarthy gets asked to remove Cheney, Kinzinger from GOP Conference

A major political action arm of the conservative movement in America is asking Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, to remove Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Indiana from the GOP Conference.

They both have been virulently anti-Trump and were put by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on her special partisan commission to "investigate" the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol.

That's when hundreds broke into the building and dozens vandalized it.

Just the News reports that the Tea Party Patriots Action group has asked McCarthy to strip Cheney and Kinzinger of their memberships.

"As members of the January 6 committee, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have become willing agents of Speaker Pelosi’s war on President Trump, Trump administration officials and Trump supporters," said Jenny Beth Martin, an honorary leader of the group.

She said the committee's investigation is a "partisan exercise designed to punish our former president and discredit the 74 million Americans who voted for him."

In fact, that commission is under fire now because Pelosi appointed only nine members, when the authorizing legislation required 14, which could end up making the commission unauthorized.

Further, Pelosi refused to allow two of the GOP members nominated by McCarthy, so it was heading the direction of no GOP representation until Pelosi recruited Cheney and Kinzinger, both of whom have publicly advocated against Trump, and his GOP-related goals.

"The Republican Conference must stop allowing the Democrats to give the false appearance of bipartisanship in the committee," Martin said. "Membership in the Republican Conference is not a right, it’s a privilege. Cheney and Kinzinger have forfeited that privilege. The Republican Conference should make it official and remove them from the conference immediately."

Removing members of Congress from their conferences, or committees, is a developing trend in Washington these days. Majority Democrats have removed Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., from their committee assignments in recent weeks.

The disputes arose over the GOP member's comments on various issues.

McCarthy already has promised they will be restored to those committees, or given better assignments, if the GOP takes the majority of the House next year as expected.

Further, there also already has been discussion that several Democrats who have been more extreme in their comments might be deprived of committee assignments if the GOP is the majority.

Reports have explained McCarthy has said Republicans likely won't have qualms about removing Democrats like Reps. Maxine Waters, Calif., Ilhan Omar, Minn., or Eric Swalwell, Calif., from committees if they are in power.

They need to gain only five seats in 2022 to be in that position.

