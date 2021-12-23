McDonald's Japan to suspend sales of medium, large-size fries for 1 week

(SORA NEWS 24) – If you’re the type of person to pick up a large serving of fries from McDonald’s on the way home–and no judgment here, we’re all victims of sudden French fry cravings–then you’ll want to know the latest news from McDonald’s Japan. Apparently, the company is facing a shortage of French fries and is going to be suspending sales of their M and L-sized fries for a short time this month.
The problem arose because McDonald’s Japan imports the potatoes it uses for its French fries from the U.S.–which has been an issue for Japan’s McFry supplies before. This time, COVID-19 has resulted in a lot of supply issues both within the U.S. and in international trading routes. Additionally, widespread damage due to severe flooding in Vancouver in recent weeks has disrupted the route of McDonald’s potatoes, which typically travel to Japan via Vancouver’s ports.
Both of these factors have led to a shortage of French fries at McDonald’s outlets in Japan, forcing the fast-food chain to suspend sales of M and L-sized fries between 24 and 30 December so as to keep from running out of fries completely until the next shipment of potatoes arrives.
