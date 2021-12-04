Microchip your cat or face fines, U.K. government says

(RT) – The UK government has unveiled a compulsory microchipping plan for domestic cats, designed to make it easier to reunite lost pets with their owners. Those refusing to inject their feline with a chip will face fines of up to £500.

The microchipping plan was unveiled by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs on Saturday. The measure is said to enjoy overwhelming public support, with “99% of people” backing the compulsory microchipping of pet cats, according to the government.

“Cats are much-loved parts of our families and making sure that they’re microchipped is the best possible way of making sure that you are reunited with them if they are ever lost or stolen,” Animal Welfare Minister Lord Goldsmith said in a statement.

Read the full story ›