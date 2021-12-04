Migrants from all over world cross southern border in record numbers

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Migration to the southern border of the United States from far-off countries spiked in 2021 as economic turmoil and the Biden administration’s eased immigration policies prompted droves from other continents to traverse to America.

The number of people encountered at the southern border from countries other than Mexico or the three top countries of origin in Central America was seven times greater over the past 12 months ending in September than the previous year, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. One-in-5 people, or 378,000 of the 1.7 million, who were encountered at the southern border in the government’s fiscal year 2021 were from nations other than those four.

The biggest change in 2021 was the rise in arrivals from South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. In 2000, 97% of the migrants Border Patrol encountered were Mexican citizens. By 2014, more people apprehended at the southern border were from the Northern Triangle — El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras — than were from Mexico, data show. In 2019, nearly two-thirds of people encountered at the border were from one of the three Northern Triangle nations.

