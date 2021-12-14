'Monsters': Grandmother dies after raped, beaten, stripped outside empty church

By Harry Wilmerding
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
A 63-year-old grandmother passed away on Dec. 6 after being raped and beaten outside a vacant church, multiple sources reported.
Shirley Bryant, a grandmother, visiting her son for her birthday, was attacked, raped and beaten on Nov. 14 outside a vacant church in Detroit, Fox 2 reported.
TRENDING: Chris Cuomo's CNN producer arrested for alleged 'sexual training' of 9-year-old, other underage girl
Local police charged that Elvin Shepard, 44, with assault and intent to murder in relation to the attack, according to the Daily Mail.
Shepard and another man spoke with Bryant outside the church before physically assaulting her one day before her birthday, Fox 2 reported. She was left naked and left for dead when a stranger heard her crying for help.
Advertisement - story continues below
“These monsters just too my mom away from me… for no reason,” Diwann Bryant, the victim’s son, told Fox 2. “I know you’ve got a mother. I know you’ve got sisters and brothers. And you hit my mama like that? It’s terrible.”
“How in the world could you do a human being like this?” Bryant’s sister, Diana Edgar, told Fox 2. “I promised her before she closed her eyes for good that I would do everything in my power to see that justice was taken.”
Police Chief James White said he believes the incident was not random, and Shepard’s charges may be upgraded to murder, Fox 2 reported. Bryant’s family created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help support the family.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]