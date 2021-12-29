Move over, Jesus. Now Santa Claus is 'a Palestinian'

The Palestinian Authority long has manipulated the history of Israel and the Jewish people to support its ideological agenda, including turning Santa Claus in a Palestinian and even claiming Jesus was Palestinian, according to a new commentary from Itamar Marcus, chief of the Palestinian Media Watch.

It's so important that the PA "repeats these fictions every year, especially around Christmas time," he explained.

New for the 2021 holiday season are lyrics to a song claiming: "Jesus is a Palestinian. Those [Jews] who fought him 2,000 years ago are now destroying his people." as well as a claim from a member of parliament, Sami Abu Shahadeh, that: "The entire world knows that Jesus is Palestinian," he explained.

But the fact that such teachings contradict Christian tradition and biblical records is more than just a propaganda program on behalf of the PA, Marcus said. He warned that a Middle East peace process is dead in the water as long as the denial of "thousands of years of the Jewish people's history in the land" continues.

"Some mistakenly think that the PA’s claiming Jewish history and Jesus is so absurd it therefore can be ignored as meaningless Palestinian identity creation. Unfortunately, the PA's falsification of history must not be ignored, because it has a much more sinister goal: it serves as justification for the PA and Fatah seeking to destroy Israel," he explained.

He noted the message was defined in Fatah's Waed magazine for children ages 6-15.

That states, "Palestine underwent dozens of invasions, and many peoples entered it such as a Babylonians, the Persians, the Samaritans, the Assyrians, the Hyksos, the Hittites, the Pharaohs and the Hebrews. Afterward the Greeks and Romans arrived… In the end, Palestine fell under the Zionist occupation… The occupation will cease to exist just as what was before it ceased to exist," he explained.

That article continues, "Over thousands of years, it has proven that… there is no invader who invaded this land and did not leave it defeated in the end, and that is what will happen to the Zionist invaders."

Marcus defined the agenda as "Palestinian Authority Jesus envy."

"Indeed, PA leaders are so jealous of everything Jewish that they have created an entire Palestinian heritage in the image of Jewish heritage. The PA falsely teaches its people that Palestinians are a 5,000 year-old nation. They point to Israel’s archaeological finds and even ancient Hebrew coins and claim that they are Palestinian archaeological remains," he explained.

"To complete its rewriting of history, the PA also distorts Christian history claiming – in complete contradiction and lack of respect for Christian belief – that Jesus was a Palestinian. Jesus of the Christian Bible was a Jew, a member of the Judean nation living in land that was known alternately as Israel and Judea. But that didn’t stop PA President Mahmoud Abbas from saying: 'We celebrate the birth of Jesus, a Palestinian.' The PA government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem sent 'blessings to the Christian communities… for this holiday. The holiday of the birth of the Palestinian prophet Jesus.'"

He noted that PA also determined that Jesus was a "Palestinian terrorist," and undermines Christian teaching by saying he was the "Palestinian 'forefather'"

"Taking the slurs in a different direction was senior Palestinian leader Tawfiq Tirawi, who posted on his Facebook page that 'Jesus, the Messiah, [was] the first Palestinian and the first Shahid (Islamic Martyr).' According to Palestinian Islamic ideology, claiming Jesus is a Shahid means that Jesus is now celebrating in Islamic paradise and married to 72 virgins," Marcus wrote.

He continued, "Once the PA turned Jesus into a Palestinian it was a simple step to misappropriate some of Christianity’s religious, as well as holiday, symbols. The PA and Fatah on numerous occasions have depicted Palestinians on a crucifix in political cartoons. The PA likewise has turned Santa Claus into a Palestinian. Palestinian Media Watch has documented at least seven cartoons in which Santa Claus is fighting against, abused by and even murdered by Israeli soldiers."

Marcus has been recognized by The Algemeiner as among the world's "top 100 people positively influencing Jewish life or the state of Israel."

