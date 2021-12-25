A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
READ WND AD FREE!
Christmas Sale!
U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

MSNBC columnist calls for end of NORAD Santa tracker 'out of concern for Santa's safety' from U.S. military

Wants to 'decouple' Kris Kringle from defense culture

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 25, 2021 at 4:37pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – An MSNBC columnist is calling for the end of the NORAD Santa tracker, claiming that it is time to "decouple" Santa Claus from American military culture.

In an op-ed published on MSNBC.com, opinion columnist Hayes Brown took issue with the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s 60-year tradition of tracking Santa Claus’s imaginary journey across the globe delivering presents and explained why "if had my way, this year would be the last."

"No, I’d prefer we end the tradition because it’s about time that we decoupled St. Nick from the world’s most powerful military," Hayes Brown wrote. "American culture is saturated with a desire to associate the military with the saccharine. We get videos of soldiers returning home to their pets or children but never questions about why they were deployed for so long or what threat they were fighting; military jets flying over NFL games give us an injection of jingoist testosterone before more regionally focused battles of testosterone are played on the field; and we get the Netflix movie "Operation Christmas Drop," a seasonally themed rom-com that cheerfully seeks to boost approval for America’s military base in Guam."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Manchin's position on BBB 'aligns with most Americans'
Kamala caught off-guard when asked what her biggest accomplishment is so far
MSNBC columnist calls for end of NORAD Santa tracker 'out of concern for Santa's safety' from U.S. military
Marine veteran raises $100,000 to 'give back Christmas' to Kentucky kids traumatized by tornadoes
USA Swimming official quits in protest of Lia Thomas
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×