Mystery Babylon: Is it New York City?

"And there followed another angel, saying, Babylon is fallen, is fallen, that great city, because she made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication." – Revelation 14:8

"And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth. – Revelation 17:5

I grew up 12 miles from Manhattan – lived there until I was 23.

It literally shaped my consciousness – until I got saved in college and couldn't deny the ugly, repulsive, haunting thought that Manhattan was destined to become Mystery Babylon.

Today, I consider that it's only a matter of time.

The apostle John and the prophet Jeremiah wrote a great deal about Mystery Babylon. There were two views delineated – the old Babylon that still existed at that time before God's judgment and the ARISING Babylon in a new city.

With the preoccupation on COVID-19, and some would say the madness caused by it in some blue states, we can now discover what the Mystery is all about.

Much of this information was provided by Pastor Daniel Joseph of Corner Fringe Ministries in Minnesota in a recent thoughtful sermon.

I found it to be a wake-up call.

America is, without a doubt, the leading power on the planet – militarily, for trade and culturally. But Mystery Babylon is described as a city in Revelation.

Pastor Joseph began by asking, "What city would fit this criteria? Well, I thought, who better to ask than Google?"

When one asks which city best represents America, the answer is unequivocal: New York.

It's the most influential city in the world. It is the home of the two largest stock exchanges in the world. It's the largest financial center. It houses the United Nations Headquarters.

New York was also the undisputed leader of the so-called "gay rights" movement. It's the international headquarters of Planned Parenthood and, thus, the leading purveyor of abortion on demand. It's also the leading purveyor of pornography. It's also the leading purveyor of prescription drugs to the world – as well as the COVID-19 vaccines.

"Whether or note New York City, or Manhattan, is the Harlot of Babylon in Revelation, that remains yet to be seen," notes Pastor Joseph. "If you see her burned by fire, specifically in the context of war, then you might want to step back and consider that you are living in Bible prophecy. … But wait – the shot across the bow did happen, didn't it?"

"What happened on 9/11? Where are the Twin Towers?" he asked. "Right in Manhattan. This was a prelude of what's to come – unless there's repentance."

With full tribute to Rabbi Jonathan Cahn in his book "The Harbinger," Joseph read from the book of Isaiah, chapter 9 verse 10: "The bricks are fallen down, but we will build with hewn stones: the sycomores are cut down, but we will change them into cedars."

It was Israel's message to the Assyrian's initial attack before final destruction. It was also America's response to the 9/11 attack on New York, as the book relates. There was no repentance, only pride in the people's hearts.

I don't know if the parallels go any further. I just don't know. But I am thinking about them. I am praying about them. I am certainly seeking repentance for my country's forgetfulness and its wrongdoings and its recent treacheries.

"But if you walk like a harlot and talk like a harlot, you are going to receive a harlot's reward," says Pastor Joseph.

Remember, we did rebuild after 9/11. After a day or two of thinking about it, that was our response – to echo the words of Israel's leaders, not even recognizing what they were saying. We built the One World Trade Center tower.

Then we got several more warnings, which I won't go into here.

But I am shaken by them. America has forgotten them. Listen to pastor Joseph's entire sermon below and see if you can forget about them. See if you, too, are shaken by them.

How else do we respond to His call, "Come out of her, my people"?

Repent. Get out of sin. Bring yourself in alignment with God. Pray and fast.

That is what we should all be doing now. You can't cope in this world without relying on Jesus-Yeshua.

"Only the Lord can help you," says Daniel Joseph.

Remember, many of you think that 2022 is get-even time – the midterm election year. But it is also a shmita year, as Jonathan Cahn reminded us.

Praise God for both of these men for giving us so much to think about and pray about.

Go to the 40-minute mark in this video to hear Pastor Daniel Joseph's sermon:

