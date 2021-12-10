Nationalism sweeps France: Presidential candidate Eric Zemmour draws Trump-size crowds

(RAIR FOUNDATION) – French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour held his first campaign rally in Villepinte, France over the weekend. Zemmour delivered an inspirational speech translated exclusively for RAIR Foundation USA. The predictable leftist violence and smear pieces from mainstream news organizations did not discourage 15,000 French citizens from attending the event.
Eric Zemmour, a longtime beloved political commentator, has captured the hearts and minds of France in a “meteoric rise” proving that his message about preserving the French culture and issues such as security, Islam, and immigration still resonate with citizens.
“If I win this election it will not be an alternative version of business as usual but the beginning of the reconquest of the most beautiful country of the world,” Eric Zemmour proclaimed, launching his political party RECONQUÊTE!
