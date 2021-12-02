Nearly 20 percent of university faculty jobs require diversity pledge

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A new report from the American Enterprise Institute found that nearly 20 percent of university faculty job listings require a pledge of support for diversity.
“Across all 999 jobs [reviewed by the think tank], we find that 19 percent require diversity statements, while 68 percent include the terms ‘diversity’ or ‘diverse’ in some fashion, often as a way of describing the university environment,” the report said.
And the researchers told The College Fix that the number is a conservative estimate and they were not surprised with the results.
