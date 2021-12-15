Network host: Government can 'force you to obey'

An CNBC show host who previously insisted that the military be used to forcibly vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 now says the government has the right to "force" people to obey.

The new statement from Jim Cramer is, "government has a right to force you to obey and has always exercised it especially under GOP."

government has a right to force you to obey and has always exercised it especially under GOP — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) December 15, 2021

TRENDING: 'Most woketard thing I've ever witnessed': 'West Side Story' hammered for politics

Earlier, he claimed the military has to be used to give shots to everyone:

At that time, he said, "This charade must end. The government must require vaccinations, not of this group or that group, not company by company, not cruise ship by cruise ship or airline by airline or governor by governor. The buck stops at the White House."

He said, "We have immunocompromised people who are incubators for every variant to come walking around lawfully unvaccinated? That's psychotic. We have companies that have tried hard to get people vaccinated and now are backing down. We have governors who want to be president by grandstanding on a foolish states' rights issue, the right to get sick? To get other people sick?

Can the government 'force you to obey' to get a COVID shot? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"It's time to admit that we have to go to war again against COVID, require vaccinations universally. Have the military run it. If you don't want to get vaccinated you better be ready to prove your conscientious objector status, in court."

The Hill explained the diatribe came during his "Mad Money" program.

His latest rant was the target of criticsm on Twitchy, where one commenter pointed out a review of rights might be in order.

tfw you don't know how rights work https://t.co/81SSaIWoAb — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) December 15, 2021

Another commenter wondered, "You ok over there, Jim?"

Twitchy answered, with, "Perhaps Jim should consider going on vacation. Permanently."

Others questioned whether "King George" wrote the comment.

And "Eliza" noted, "My trafficker used to say the same thing."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!