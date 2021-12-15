Network host: Government can 'force you to obey'

An CNBC show host who previously insisted that the military be used to forcibly vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 now says the government has the right to "force" people to obey.
The new statement from Jim Cramer is, "government has a right to force you to obey and has always exercised it especially under GOP."
Advertisement - story continues below
government has a right to force you to obey and has always exercised it especially under GOP
— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) December 15, 2021
TRENDING: 'Most woketard thing I've ever witnessed': 'West Side Story' hammered for politics
Earlier, he claimed the military has to be used to give shots to everyone:
Advertisement - story continues below
At that time, he said, "This charade must end. The government must require vaccinations, not of this group or that group, not company by company, not cruise ship by cruise ship or airline by airline or governor by governor. The buck stops at the White House."
He said, "We have immunocompromised people who are incubators for every variant to come walking around lawfully unvaccinated? That's psychotic. We have companies that have tried hard to get people vaccinated and now are backing down. We have governors who want to be president by grandstanding on a foolish states' rights issue, the right to get sick? To get other people sick?
"It's time to admit that we have to go to war again against COVID, require vaccinations universally. Have the military run it. If you don't want to get vaccinated you better be ready to prove your conscientious objector status, in court."
The Hill explained the diatribe came during his "Mad Money" program.
His latest rant was the target of criticsm on Twitchy, where one commenter pointed out a review of rights might be in order.
Advertisement - story continues below
tfw you don't know how rights work https://t.co/81SSaIWoAb
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) December 15, 2021
Another commenter wondered, "You ok over there, Jim?"
Twitchy answered, with, "Perhaps Jim should consider going on vacation. Permanently."
Advertisement - story continues below
Others questioned whether "King George" wrote the comment.
And "Eliza" noted, "My trafficker used to say the same thing."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]