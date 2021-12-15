A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
READ WND AD FREE!
Christmas Sale!
Education Faith Health Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Network host: Government can 'force you to obey'

'Have the military run it'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published December 15, 2021 at 6:17pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(U.S. Army photo)

(U.S. Army photo)

An CNBC show host who previously insisted that the military be used to forcibly vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 now says the government has the right to "force" people to obey.

The new statement from Jim Cramer is, "government has a right to force you to obey and has always exercised it especially under GOP."

TRENDING: 'Most woketard thing I've ever witnessed': 'West Side Story' hammered for politics

Earlier, he claimed the military has to be used to give shots to everyone:

At that time, he said, "This charade must end. The government must require vaccinations, not of this group or that group, not company by company, not cruise ship by cruise ship or airline by airline or governor by governor. The buck stops at the White House."

He said, "We have immunocompromised people who are incubators for every variant to come walking around lawfully unvaccinated? That's psychotic. We have companies that have tried hard to get people vaccinated and now are backing down. We have governors who want to be president by grandstanding on a foolish states' rights issue, the right to get sick? To get other people sick?

Can the government 'force you to obey' to get a COVID shot?

"It's time to admit that we have to go to war again against COVID, require vaccinations universally. Have the military run it. If you don't want to get vaccinated you better be ready to prove your conscientious objector status, in court."

The Hill explained the diatribe came during his "Mad Money" program.

His latest rant was the target of criticsm on Twitchy, where one commenter pointed out a review of rights might be in order.

Another commenter wondered, "You ok over there, Jim?"

Twitchy answered, with, "Perhaps Jim should consider going on vacation. Permanently."

Others questioned whether "King George" wrote the comment.

And "Eliza" noted, "My trafficker used to say the same thing."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







Network host: Government can 'force you to obey'
Prime minister says population vaccinated, now orgies can resume
Biden sinks deeper in new poll from ABC News!
Jeff Bezos gets blasted after 6 dead in Amazon tragedy
Pelosi says she'll never forgive President Trump and his 'lackeys'
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is sign in with the same email and password you had for Disqus, and you can keep sharing your comments with the worldwide WND community! If you have any feedback or questions about your account, please email us at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×