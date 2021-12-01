A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Network host wants U.S. military to administer forced vaccinations

'It's time to admit that we have to go to war again'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published December 1, 2021 at 3:05pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(U.S. Army photo)

An MSNBC show host who usually dispenses economic information has turned a corner and now, in what might be called a rant, has called on the U.S. military to administer forced COVID-19 vaccinations.

To everyone.

MSNBC's Jim Cramer said, "This charade must end. The government must require vaccinations, not of this group or that group, not company by company, not cruise ship by cruise ship or airline by airline or governor by governor. The buck stops at the White House."

TRENDING: FAA makes massive mistake, accidentally exposes 704 previously unknown Epstein flights

He said, "We have immunocompromised people who are incubators for every variant to come walking around lawfully unvaccinated? That's psychotic. We have companies that have tried hard to get people vaccinated and now are backing down. We have governors who want to be president by grandstanding on a foolish states' rights issue, the right to get sick? To get other people sick?

"It's time to admit that we have to go to war again against COVID, require vaccinations universally. Have the military run it. If you don't want to get vaccinated you better be ready to prove your conscientious objector status, in court."

The Hill explained the diatribe came during his "Mad Money" program this week.

Joe Biden, who has not pursued a nationwide vaccine mandate, and is fighting in court for the limited mandates he's ordered for military members, employees of companies with more than 100 workers and more, just this week said the best way to be protected from the coronavirus is to get vaccinated – and booster shots.

Should the U.S. military force all private citizens to get a COVID shot?

"If people are vaccinated and wear their mask, there is no need for the lockdown," he said.

"On Monday, a federal court temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers at hospitals that receive federal funding after 10 states sued the administration to halt the rule," The Hill explained.

And just weeks ago, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended enforcement of Biden's vaccine requirements for businesses.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Pro-life groups deliver verdict on Supreme Court's abortion arguments
Freedom Watch accuses OPEC of antitrust violations
Surprise! Look who's now siding with Steve Bannon in DOJ fight
Network host wants U.S. military to administer forced vaccinations
Roberts suggests abortion 'viability' standard be reconsidered
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×