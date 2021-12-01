Network host wants U.S. military to administer forced vaccinations

An MSNBC show host who usually dispenses economic information has turned a corner and now, in what might be called a rant, has called on the U.S. military to administer forced COVID-19 vaccinations.

To everyone.

MSNBC's Jim Cramer said, "This charade must end. The government must require vaccinations, not of this group or that group, not company by company, not cruise ship by cruise ship or airline by airline or governor by governor. The buck stops at the White House."

He said, "We have immunocompromised people who are incubators for every variant to come walking around lawfully unvaccinated? That's psychotic. We have companies that have tried hard to get people vaccinated and now are backing down. We have governors who want to be president by grandstanding on a foolish states' rights issue, the right to get sick? To get other people sick?

"It's time to admit that we have to go to war again against COVID, require vaccinations universally. Have the military run it. If you don't want to get vaccinated you better be ready to prove your conscientious objector status, in court."

The Hill explained the diatribe came during his "Mad Money" program this week.

Joe Biden, who has not pursued a nationwide vaccine mandate, and is fighting in court for the limited mandates he's ordered for military members, employees of companies with more than 100 workers and more, just this week said the best way to be protected from the coronavirus is to get vaccinated – and booster shots.

"If people are vaccinated and wear their mask, there is no need for the lockdown," he said.

"On Monday, a federal court temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers at hospitals that receive federal funding after 10 states sued the administration to halt the rule," The Hill explained.

And just weeks ago, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended enforcement of Biden's vaccine requirements for businesses.



