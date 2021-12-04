A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health U.S.SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Nevada becomes 1st state to impose surcharge on unvaccinated workers

Surcharges will help offset costs of COVID-19 testing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2021 at 3:22pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Nevada on Thursday became the first U.S. state to impose a surcharge on workers who have not gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, though the penalty doesn’t take effect until the middle of next year.

All but two members of the state’s Public Employees’ Benefit Program Board (PEBP) voted during a meeting to approve a surcharge of $55 a month on unvaccinated workers.

The approved proposal also stipulates a surcharge of $175 a month for workers’ spouses, partners, and dependents 18 and older. That could be adjusted down the road. The surcharges will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

Read the full story ›

