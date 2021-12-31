A New Year search for immortality – look to God or science?

More and more people are searching for immortality in all the wrong places – and wrong times:
- transhumanism
- cryogenic freezing
- robotics
- artificial intelligence
- false gods
As we enter the New Year, there will be more of this. The media keep pumping out these illusions, I suspect, because most of those working in the press are spiritually lost. And there are plenty of billionaires around with too much money to waste. And lots of other lost people.
"Science," with rare exceptions, is lost. For the most part, it is a discipline at odds with God, in competition with Him.
There's only one way to achieve immortality, and that's to follow the prescription of our Creator.
Follow His commandments, repent when you fall short, and love Him with all your heart, soul and mind.
The nice thing about this recipe is that it works every time. But, apparently, it seem TOO HARD!
Yet, He said the gate is narrow and few find it. That's what the Bible warns us.
I suppose if I didn't accept there's only one way to eternal life, I too might be severely tempted to find another way.
But, look at it this way: Would you like to see evil people live forever? Or would you like to see them held accountable for their actions? Would you like to see justice done? Wouldn't God's way be better?
This is an important question to ponder. God knows the desire of our hearts. He promises us perfect peace, perfect justice, perfect truth. He created us and placed us in the Garden of Eden. Mankind fell. Now He seeks to restore that Garden of Eden-like creation for us, but only for those who seek His righteousness above all else.
Ultimately, what it comes down to is this: Most people want to do what they want to do without any accountability. They want to write their own rules, even if they prefer that everyone else lived by God's.
It's a fantasy that science is going to allow just anyone to become immortal. God won't have it. For goodness sake, He didn't even let the builders of the Tower of Babel fulfill their impossible dream of reaching the heavens with brick and mortar.
Rebellion against God's rules is a prescription for one thing – death.
There's only one path to eternity for mortals – pleasing God.
He loves us so much He gave His only begotten Son over to a torturous death on the cross to atone for our sins, to give us hope, to welcome us as His beloved children into the world of forever.
But He didn't offer universal salvation. You've still got to play by His rules. And Jesus' rules are the same as the Father's.
"Seek first seek the Kingdom of God and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you" (Matthew 6:33).
Don't put other gods before Him – whether it's government, science, witchcraft or money.
Don't serve idols.
Don't take His name in vain.
Remember the sabbath.
Honor your parents.
Don't murder anyone.
Don't be involved in sexual immorality if you seek immortality.
Don't steal.
Don't bear false witness against your neighbor.
Don't covet your neighbor's stuff.
Aren't these good rules or Commandments?
Is it really impossible to follow them – even with the knowledge that if and when you fall short, repentance, forgiveness and mercy are there for you?
There is no better offer on the table – and there never will be.
I suppose you could wait and see what options science finds for you. But the odds are not good – not good at all. The Creator of the universe established the laws of science – like gravity, which cannot be explained, and inertia and the four laws of thermodynamics. I suppose He could rewrite them, but nobody else can.
So, I wouldn't suggest waiting.
Get right with God today. It's the best decision you will ever make.
Today's a good day to begin – the New Year.
