New York Times complains that cat videos are being used to spread 'misinformation'

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The New York Times has identified the latest culprit that's to blame for the egregious spread of online “misinformation." Cat videos. Yes, really, cat videos – and GIFs.

In an article titled 'Those Cute Cats Online? They Help Spread Misinformation', reporter Davey Alba claimed “videos and GIFs of cute animals – usually cats" were being used by “people and organizations peddling false information online."

The article complains that news outlets like the Western Journal and the Epoch Times have weaponized cute kitties to bait traffic, which then filters through to their website and the dreaded “misinformation," which at this point means anything that the mainstream media doesn't like.

