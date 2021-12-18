New York Times editor fired for cursing at gun rights group

By Ailan Evans

Daily Caller News Foundation

The New York Times fired an editor of its product review division Friday for leaving an unpleasant and profanity-riddled voicemail for a gun rights group.

Erin Marquis, an editor for Wirecutter since July, was fired after she left a voicemail for the Michigan chapter of the National Association for Gun Rights describing the group as “f------ ghouls,” The Washington Post first reported. Marquis’ message came in response to a press release sent out by the group following a school shooting in Michigan, in which the group pushed back against calls for gun control.

“Hi I’m a journalist with The New York Times,” Marquis began the message, which was published by the group earlier this month, before asking the organization’s members how they “sleep at night.”

“Aren’t you just, like, a little bit worried that there might be a hell. And when you meet God, he will send you there?” Marquis asked.

Marquis also wrote on Twitter that she was “literally shaking with rage” after receiving the press release, the Post reported. The NYT suspended Marquis following the publication of the voicemail, pending an internal review of her conduct.

“Again, I am from The New York Times, and I’m letting everyone in The New York Times know what kind of f------ a------- you are. Congrats on being a laughing stock,” Marquis said, calling the group “f------ ghouls” and saying she hoped “there is a God in heaven, so he who judges you when you die.”

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the NYT confirmed Marquis had been fired.

“The employee has been terminated from Wirecutter following our investigation related to inappropriate behavior,” a spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We expect our employees to behave in a way that is consistent with our values and commitment to the highest ethical standards.”

The NYT added that Marquis’ comments threatening to tell fellow NYT employees about the group’s alleged immorality damaged the newspaper’s reputation.

“Repeatedly invoking the New York Times’s name in an unprofessional way that imperils the reputation of Wirecutter, The Times, and all of our journalists is a clear violation of our policies and cannot be tolerated,” the spokesperson said.

