Newborn found in forest was covered in bruises, insect bites

(NEW YORK POST) – A 2-day-old baby left for dead has made a miraculous turnaround.

The infant was found naked in a banana leaf – insects and worms crawling across her tiny bruised body – in a Thai forest. She was discovered Dec. 19 in the Krabi province by villagers who were collecting rubber from trees. Though covered in bug bites and cuts, she was still alive – she started crying and opened her eyes as soon as they picked her up.

Police were called, and paramedics soon trekked across the hilly area to where the child was being tended to by the villagers, according to Newsflare.

