Nicholas Sandmann, NBC News reach settlement in defamation suit

(DAILY WIRE) – Nicholas Sandmann, a former Covington Catholic student smeared after a 2019 incident with a Native American activist, has reached a third settlement in a series of lawsuits against media companies.

Sandmann announced over Twitter Friday that he had reached a settlement with NBC News. Sandmann’s legal team has already reached settlements with CNN and The Washington Post.

“At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The terms are confidential,” Sandmann said.

